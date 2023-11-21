Do McDonald's Employees Really Have To Stand Their Entire Shift?

In the bustling world of fast-food service, where efficiency is paramount, employee work conditions often spark discussions. Take McDonald's, for example. When visiting the chain, you'll see employees on their feet, zipping around behind the counter as they take your order, prepare your food, and service the drive-thru window. But do McDonald's employees really have to stand for their entire shift?

There's no public corporate guidance that directly answers the question, but it appears that drive-thru employees are required to stand for the duration of their shift. A Quora user offered some context behind the reported policy, which may vary by restaurant location and franchise owner. "In general, it is typical for fast food employees to stand for long periods of time while working, as they are typically required to be in motion to fulfill their job duties such as cooking, preparing, and serving food to customers," the user commented. "However, there may be some locations that allow employees to sit down during their breaks or at specific times during their shift."

The reported no-sitting policy aside, McDonald's employees do find alternative ways to rest their legs during their shifts. A TikTok video shows workers getting creative behind the scenes, leaning on the fry station, planking on stock shelves, and squatting behind the counter.