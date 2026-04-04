13 Comforting Cooking Shows To Watch With Your Netflix Subscription

If you're a foodie who also loves learning about the process of cooking, then you're probably a big fan of cooking shows — and if you aren't, you should be. The shows are not only entertaining, but they can offer an informative and fascinating look into the behind-the-scenes world of the culinary industry. If you're interested but don't know which shows to watch, don't fret — Daily Meal compiled an entire list of comforting cooking shows that will keep you engaged. All you need is a Netflix subscription.

This list features a variety of different food-related shows, from competitions to deep dives into professional chefs' careers. There are shows featuring celebrity chefs that you're bound to recognize, as well as shows that shine a spotlight on some lesser-known chefs from around the world. Plus, these shows feature plenty of delicious-looking food that will very likely get you in the mood to get up and start cooking something tasty of your own — or go out to a restaurant for a splurge-worthy meal. Read on to see which shows you should add to your watch list for when you want to fully immerse yourself in the world of food.