6 Baking Shows Worth Watching, And 3 To Skip

Most of us would agree that it's mesmerizing to see how professional bakers and pastry chefs make beautiful desserts. Since not all of us have the privilege to watch bakers and chefs work, we luckily have something that makes up for it – baking shows. Lately, there are plenty of baking shows airing on different platforms, with some of them specifically made for certain occasions. For instance, you've probably come across a lineup of Halloween and Holiday baking shows that are worth adding to your watchlist. The number and variety of shows aside, the real question here is: are they all worth watching? Well, yes and no.

Many shows follow a unique concept, are edited well, and are just fun, so they're definitely worth checking out. However, just like there are plenty of food competition shows that flopped, there are certain baking shows that didn't live up to the hype because they are absurd, unprofessionally hosted, and sometimes also a bit corny.

To help you decide which ones are worth your time and which aren't, we've created this list. And to start on a positive note, we'll talk about all the baking shows you should watch first. This list was based on factors such as IMDb ratings, Reddit threads, and various reviews, so that it's as unbiased as possible.