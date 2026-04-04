13 Aldi Kitchen Products To Look For In 2026
Everyone knows that Aldi sells groceries, but don't miss out on its selection of kitchen accessories either. In any given week you can find an array of tools, storage solutions, decor, and more to help make your everyday kitchen experience a bit nicer and smoother.
True to fashion, a lot of the good kitchen stuff at Aldi comes from the in-house brand Crofton, which also brought us the Aldi Le Creuset braiser dupe. That premium recurring product is not on the menu this time, but there is everything you need for a full tea set, including trays and an infuser kit.
These Aldi kitchen products cover more than just tea time, though. There are also reusable KCups for Keurig owners tired of prepackaged coffee (despite the immense variety available), a traditional honey pot with wooden comb for drizzling, table runners, placemats, food storage containers, and a timeless way to display bananas and other fruit.
Crofton Reusable KCups
Keurig coffee machines have been popular for well over a decade, and in that time, one of the most enduring complaints about them have been the coffee pods themselves. The pod-based system locks you into whatever (many) retail flavors of KCups are available, to say nothing of the single-use plastic waste. But these reusable KCups solve both problems, allowing custom brews while reducing the amount of plastic in the waste stream.
Crofton Plumeria Tea Infuser & Silicone Tea Lid Set
This set is for everyone who prefers to make their tea one cup at a time. A small, reusable steel basket makes it possible to steep your own loose tea leaves in a mug of hot water, with a silicone clip making removal easy. It also comes with a one-size-fits-most silicone lid to trap more of the water's heat as the tea steeps.
Crofton Ceramic Honey Pot with Wooden Comb
This chic honey pot lets you serve that sticky golden deliciousness just like in advertisements for honey-flavored foods, with an old-fashioned wooden honey wand. In an era before plastic squeeze bottles with twist nozzles, these tools were specifically designed to carry and distribute viscous liquids like honey while making much less of a mess than a spoon or knife. Sometimes there's something to the old ways.
Crofton 2-pack of Ceramic Tea Trays
These cute tea trays come in a set of two different designs: one in a traditional blue toile style, and the other shaped like a tea kettle with a small pink ribbon. The color scheme suggests a his-and-hers setup, but it is equally great for one user of differing tastes.
Kirkton House 4-pack of Placemats
Set the table for stylishness with these retro chic placemats for four settings. They are available in either a pink floral print (pictured), a quilted blue toile design, or in a neutral-colored floral stripe pattern, so they can fit in a multitude of kitchen setups.
Kirkton House Table Runner
Complement the placemat set with these table runners, available in the same assortment of patterns as the Kirkton House placemats for easy theming. Use the same color for both or get a variety for some thoughtful stylistic contrast.
Crofton Blue Toile Creamer Pitcher
You definitely do not want to add creamer to hot tea because the high temperatures will quickly cause it to curdle. But once the tea has cooled a bit, milk or creamer can add a divine velvety texture to the drink, classily served out of this purpose-designed ceramic pitcher. Use a creamer that is higher in fat, which will also help guard against curdling.
Crofton Blue Toile Sugar Canister
If you hadn't gathered yet that these tea accessories match up with each other, this blue toile sugar canister designed to match the creamer pitcher will seal the deal in your mind. Plus it is convenient to keep the sugar at hand when working your way through a pot of your favorite tea.
Crofton 2-pack of Blue Toile Teacups and Saucer
For those who are interested in building a tea set, your new collection would be incomplete without cups. These blue toile teacups and saucers are a beautiful accompaniment for any of Aldi's tea accessories, whether matching or contrasting. With their timeless blue and white colors, you may even find that they match things you already have.
Kirkton House 20x60 Comfort Cushion Runner
Cushioned for more support than a hard kitchen floor, the Kirkton House comfort runner can make long stints in the kitchen feel less long, at least on the feet. It is available in three styles: a bright floral design appropriately called bright floral, a neutral-color geometric pattern called medallions, and a summery lemon print labeled blue floral.
Crofton Banana Hanger with Basket
A banana hanger supposedly helps keep bananas fresher for longer, although a freshness test showed that this isn't actually the case. But for those without banana bags for optimal storage, a banana hanger is still perhaps the most stylish way to keep a bunch on hand. This Aldi version also has a basket beneath, where you can put complementary fruits (or just more bananas.)
Crofton 10-piece Food Storage
Any home kitchen needs a storage solution for leftovers, and that is where this 10-piece food storage set comes in. With two smaller containers, two medium containers, and one large — plus lids for all five — it has everything needed to store a whole meal's worth of leftovers, either home-cooked or purchased in an unsatisfactory takeout container.
Crofton Turntable
Put away the DJ equipment, this Aldi turntable is in the Lazy Susan sense of the word. A simple stationary tray that spins can be surprisingly useful in the kitchen, keeping a number of items within easy reach, especially in smaller kitchens where counter or cabinet space is at a premium.