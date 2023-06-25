The Science Behind Why Milk And Cream Curdle In Tea

A warm cup of tea is a perfectly relaxing way to start your day — that is, unless you add your milk or creamer to the cup and immediately notice a funky, chunky texture that was once smooth liquid. This is a process known as curdling, and it happens when dairy comes into contact with something too hot or too acidic. In this case, the tea's temperature is likely the culprit for causing the milk to curdle. Dairy has protein molecules, and these molecules naturally "repel" each other when the dairy is in its regular form. But when too much acid or heat hits them, the protein molecules stop that repulsion process, which causes them to clump together instead and ultimately create that unpleasant appearance of lumpy milk.

Curdled milk can definitely put a damper on your dish or drink, but if it isn't spoiled, then it's perfectly safe to consume — like in curdled cream sauce. However, it's imperative to know the difference between milk that has curdled due to spoilage or curdled due to contact with a substance it doesn't like; milk that's spoiled can make you sick.