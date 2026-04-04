10 Best Ways To Use Leftover Slow Cooker Juices

Let's all take a moment to praise the humble slow cooker. With a few ingredients and the flick of a switch, you can have a delicious meal on the table in a couple of hours, which tastes like you've spent all afternoon lovingly tending to it while hunched over the stove. However, sometimes, slow cooker recipes can be a little more wasteful than you want them to be — and that's all because of those delicious juices that collect at the bottom of the pot. Unless you're making something like a chili, stew, or something else that's saucy and moist, these flavorful juices can often end up down the sink or in the trash.

The thing is, they really shouldn't. Leftover slow cooker juices are one of the unsung heroes of your kitchen, and when you need an injection of savoriness in virtually any dish, they're there to provide. These juices can amp up everything from soups to mashed potatoes, can be used to make a roux, and are perfect for giving rice or pasta way more of a kick. You can even use them to make an au jus to dip your sandwiches in, with no work required whatsoever. Get ready to wield the power of this delectable liquor in more ways than you can count.