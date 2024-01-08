The Umami-Rich Ingredient That Takes Bolognese Sauce To New Heights
Bubbling up a pan of bolognese sauce to accompany a pasta dinner is a popular choice for good reason: The complex combination of hearty meats and tangy tomatoes make this sauce truly sing and sets it apart from other classic pasta sauce choices. There's more than one delicious recipe for a bolognese sauce worldwide, but one unexpected umami-rich ingredient can take all those iterations to greater culinary heights. We're talking about the ever-powerful effect of dried porcini mushrooms.
Some might balk at the idea of adding new ingredients to a classic bolognese but don't knock this ingredient until you try it. Porcini mushrooms are a close cousin of the popular shiitake mushroom in flavor, as they're both nutty and meaty in taste. Still, the porcini sets itself apart thanks to its wild-grown origins and more earthy-forward flavor notes. This particular mushroom lends its complex, umami taste to whatever dish it touches, and using it in a bolognese is a great way to round out the sauce. The mushroom's rich taste will emphasize the complex flavor notes and textures already present in a bolognese, but that's not the only reason we love this mushroom.
The power of porcini mushrooms (and how to wield it)
Another big plus for throwing a few sliced porcini mushrooms into your bolognese sauce is that as well as being delicious, porcini mushrooms are just really good for you, too. These low-calorie fungi are packed full of energizing proteins, antioxidants, iron, and fiber, so incorporating them in your bolognese is a great way to elevate the sauce from a nutritional standpoint.
Whether you want the benefits of these mushrooms' flavor or their healthy edge, there is a particular way you should use dried porcini mushrooms in your sauce. Start by soaking them in water to rehydrate them and release their hidden flavor. This process usually takes just a few minutes; they're done when they're soft. At that point, simply add the mushrooms to your pot of bolognese sauce. You can chop them up first if you prefer smaller pieces of mushroom, or you can leave them whole. Even if you're reluctant to make changes to a classic bolognese recipe, this one new ingredient is easy to prep and add to a sauce, so why not give it a try?
Other umami ingredients to add to your bolognese
If you're a fan of the way umami elevates flavors, know there are a lot of ingredients loaded with umami that can elevate your bolognese sauce. For even more umami flair in your bolognese sauce, adding a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce can work especially well. This fermented ingredient is both peppery and sweet, and because its complex makeup includes ingredients such as molasses, vinegar, and anchovies, Worcestershire sauce brings many layers of flavors to a bolognese sauce. Start by adding just a few dashes to your sauce and add more to taste.
Anchovies would bring a punchy, salty flavor to your bolognese sauce. Don't worry about drenching your sauce with a fishy taste, either — as anchovies cook, they release their rich umami properties and lose their fishy flavor. To try this ingredient in your bolognese, simply grab a can of anchovies, drain the oil, and place a few in your sauce while it's simmering.
Sundried tomatoes are another great source of umami for a bolognese sauce. The concentrated tang of sundried tomatoes will add an especially complex taste that's both sweet and smoky, and that flavor will tie the overall taste of your bolognese together. Simply chop up a few of these and add them to your sauce to reap their benefits.
Of the several types of mushrooms you can try, porcinis are among the most beloved for their deep umami flavors. Before you ladle the same old bolognese recipe over a plate of spaghetti noodles, consider upping that desired level of umami in the rich sauce with a handful of sliced or diced porcini mushrooms.