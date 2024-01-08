The Umami-Rich Ingredient That Takes Bolognese Sauce To New Heights

If you're a fan of the way umami elevates flavors, know there are a lot of ingredients loaded with umami that can elevate your bolognese sauce. For even more umami flair in your bolognese sauce, adding a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce can work especially well. This fermented ingredient is both peppery and sweet, and because its complex makeup includes ingredients such as molasses, vinegar, and anchovies, Worcestershire sauce brings many layers of flavors to a bolognese sauce. Start by adding just a few dashes to your sauce and add more to taste.

Anchovies would bring a punchy, salty flavor to your bolognese sauce. Don't worry about drenching your sauce with a fishy taste, either — as anchovies cook, they release their rich umami properties and lose their fishy flavor. To try this ingredient in your bolognese, simply grab a can of anchovies, drain the oil, and place a few in your sauce while it's simmering.

Sundried tomatoes are another great source of umami for a bolognese sauce. The concentrated tang of sundried tomatoes will add an especially complex taste that's both sweet and smoky, and that flavor will tie the overall taste of your bolognese together. Simply chop up a few of these and add them to your sauce to reap their benefits.

Of the several types of mushrooms you can try, porcinis are among the most beloved for their deep umami flavors. Before you ladle the same old bolognese recipe over a plate of spaghetti noodles, consider upping that desired level of umami in the rich sauce with a handful of sliced or diced porcini mushrooms.