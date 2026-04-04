Marilyn Monroe Loved These Old-School Cookbooks So Much – Her Copies Are Worth A Fortune

Marilyn Monroe's diet schedule is an interesting glimpse into her disciplined food rituals. For breakfast, her day started with orange juice or stewed prunes, a bowl of hot cereal, and a couple of slices of toast. She also might have a cup of milk or watered-down cocoa. Lunch was either about carbs or protein. She might have a boiled, poached, or scrambled egg if she fancied. Cottage cheese and spaghetti with tomato or butter were other options. She was also a fan of JELL-O.

Per the New York Post, Monroe told a now-defunct "Pageant Magazine" that, "My dinners at home are startlingly simple." Furthermore, she stated, "Every night I stop at the market near my hotel and pick up a steak, lamb chops, or some liver, which I broil in the electric oven in my room." Dessert was often some rice pudding. And if she was up at 11 p.m., she might have eggnog for one.

Of course, while these cookbooks are quite revealing, that doesn't mean the legend didn't indulge from time to time. To the same publication, she confessed that her go-to sweet snack after her acting classes was the hot fudge sundaes at Wil Wright's ice cream parlor. But Monroe's favorite wine to celebrate was a little ritzy. It was none other than Dom Perignon.