Marilyn Monroe's Favorite Wine Was A Bubbly Classic

Few movie stars have made the kind of impression Marilyn Monroe did. She epitomized glamour and sex appeal, so it seems apropos that her drink of choice was one that exudes similar qualities. Monroe's favorite wine was the drink of celebration, also known as Champagne. The blonde bombshell and her favorite effervescent beverage became synonymous after filming "The Seven Year Itch." In the movie, Monroe can be seen sharing a glass of Champagne and enjoying potato chips with her neighbor.

But the proof of her love for this drink came from Monroe's lips. She famously quipped, "I go to bed with a few drops of Chanel N° 5, and I wake up each morning to a glass of Piper-Heidsieck; it warms me up."

Piper-Heidsieck hails from Reims, France, where it was born in 1785. It found its first influencer to promote its goodness in a royal family member: King Louis XVI's arguably more famous wife. Marie Antoinette first took a swig of this Champagne when the sparkling winemaker presented her with a bottle. But this bubbly alcohol wasn't Monroe's only go-to brand for her morning indulgence. The starlet was a fan of another elegant and celebratory brand.