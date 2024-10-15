Marilyn Monroe's Favorite Wine Was A Bubbly Classic
Few movie stars have made the kind of impression Marilyn Monroe did. She epitomized glamour and sex appeal, so it seems apropos that her drink of choice was one that exudes similar qualities. Monroe's favorite wine was the drink of celebration, also known as Champagne. The blonde bombshell and her favorite effervescent beverage became synonymous after filming "The Seven Year Itch." In the movie, Monroe can be seen sharing a glass of Champagne and enjoying potato chips with her neighbor.
But the proof of her love for this drink came from Monroe's lips. She famously quipped, "I go to bed with a few drops of Chanel N° 5, and I wake up each morning to a glass of Piper-Heidsieck; it warms me up."
Piper-Heidsieck hails from Reims, France, where it was born in 1785. It found its first influencer to promote its goodness in a royal family member: King Louis XVI's arguably more famous wife. Marie Antoinette first took a swig of this Champagne when the sparkling winemaker presented her with a bottle. But this bubbly alcohol wasn't Monroe's only go-to brand for her morning indulgence. The starlet was a fan of another elegant and celebratory brand.
She also liked Dom Perignon
As the story goes, a photographer shooting for "Vogue" invited Marilyn Monroe to the posh Bel-Air Hotel in Beverly Hills in an effort to get her to pose sans clothing for the magazine. He also had some high price tag Dom Perignon on ice for the starlet, who, as it turns out, loved to sip on this luxury brand as well. What is it that makes Dom Perignon so elegant and special?
The makers of this Champagne use single vintage grapes, meaning they do not mix grapes produced in multiple years. Vintage Champagne like Dom Perignon only uses the grapes produced in a single calendar year that have been aged for three years. This wine-making approach allows the taste to be unique, reflecting the climate, weather, and land where the grapes are grown. It is easy to understand why Monroe was such a fan. While you may be unable to afford her expensive habit of drinking this bubbly every morning, you may enjoy a lesser-costly version for Sunday brunch in a classic mimosa or a bellini.