10 Of The Most Expensive All-You-Can-Eat Seafood Buffets In America

Buffets get a bad rap, conjuring images of long lines waiting to access silver chafers with dried out banquet food. But an all-you-can-eat format also offers diners a rare opportunity. Buffets featuring expensive or premium delicacies let diners indulge on items that are rarely served in copious quantities, so they can be adventurous and try something new. These lavish layouts feel special and celebratory, so even with prices for some soaring into three figures per person, they're often still seen as a good value.

Any buffet that specializes in seafood has opted in on the daunting task of sourcing and storing a variety of highly perishable products, often held on crushed ice. In some cases, items need to be kept alive until cooked or served. Seafood specialists offer multiple raw and cooked preparations of dozens of different items to showcase the bounty of the sea. This requires specialized equipment and hours of work by chefs, so it's usually done on a grand scale.

For diners, these types of lavish buffets are viewed as a special splurge. Customers expect to pay a premium price, but in exchange, they want the good stuff — and plenty of it. Most of the spots on this list have earned solid reputations for serving beautifully presented buffet spreads of pricey premium fish and crustacean crowd-pleasers like lobster, crab legs, oysters, shrimp, and even caviar. These are 10 of the most expensive seafood buffets in America.