Crab Cakes And Hush Puppies Join Forces For A Must-Make Appetizer

From battered pickles to mozzarella sticks, fried appetizers are a satiating and hearty way to pregame dinner. But why stick with the classics when you can revolutionize the way you enjoy appetizers? Enter crab cake hush puppies — a fusion of two world-famous appetizers at the intersection of seafood and comfort classics.

At first glance, crab cakes and hush puppies have little in common. But when combined, they construct a luxurious blend of Maryland's coastal cuisine and down-home Southern fare. Crab cake hush puppies boast the briny, buttery goodness of lump crab without compromising that delicate whisper of sweetness from the cornmeal coating of good old-fashioned hush puppies. Between the soft, creamy quality of lump crab and the crunchy exterior of deep-fried hush puppies, these well-matched appetizers offer foodies an exciting contrast of textures in just one bite.

Neither hush puppies nor crab cakes are complete without their respective dipping sauces, but don't fret because you don't have to choose sides. It's not just the individual appetizers that mesh well; it's their dips, too – remoulade tartar sauce, anyone?