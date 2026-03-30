The 2-Ingredient Pasta Dish Your Grandma Probably Used To Make

Pasta is a staple in many households. It's relatively inexpensive and super versatile. It is one of those ingredients that even your grandmother and great-grandmother probably embraced during the Great Depression, making simple dishes like buttered noodles, pasta and cabbage, and pasta and peas. Some of these retro pasta dishes are still in dinner rotation, but perhaps none is more of a conversation starter than macaroni and canned tomatoes.

Macaroni and canned tomatoes are exactly what they sound like. At its most basic, cooked noodles are combined with warmed, canned tomatoes, juices, and all, and seasoned with some salt and pepper. Some recipes call for adding the luxury of bacon grease or butter and a little sugar to soften the acidity of the tomatoes.

Sure, fresh tomatoes seem like a better choice, but that's not always the case. They are prone to spoil once they've been plucked from the vine, and when you are living in a waste-not, want-not culture of needing cheap, filling food, allowing food to go bad is a cardinal sin. You can, however, combine fresh tomatoes with your canned tomatoes. This is a great way to use those fruits that have softened too much to layer on a sandwich but aren't ready for the compost pile.