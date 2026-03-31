This Name-Brand Orange Juice Has More Sugar Than Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Natural sugars like those found in oranges are paired with nutrients — in this case fiber, antioxidants, and vitamins — which make our bodies process the sugar in a slower, healthier fashion. But refined sugar is different, lacking those nutrients to slow the process down, which can increase risk factors for numerous chronic health conditions over time. This is why Reese's cups are not a health food.

But the good news is that orange juice does not need any added sugar. A medium-sized orange has roughly 14 grams of natural sugar in it, and if you have ever wondered how much juice is in one orange, it's only two ounces. You will need about four oranges for one serving. Although some sugar will remain in the drained pulp, it shows that orange juice is an inherently sugary drink.

This is why, when it comes to the best and worst orange juice brands on the market, quality choices like Tropicana only rely on the fruit's natural sweetness. Worse options like SunnyD depend on so many added sugars and other ingredients that they're not even juice anymore. It is best to stick to the real, naturally sweet thing.