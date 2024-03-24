How Much Juice Can You Get From One Orange?
Making just a single fresh glass of sweet and tangy orange juice is certainly rewarding, but can take a few more orange squeezes than you think. And if you're making a whole pitcher, you're going to need to stock up on quite a few oranges to get the job done. But just how much juice is the average orange going to give you?
Although oranges will vary in size based on several environmental factors, you can expect one standard orange to yield about ¼ cup of fresh juice on average. This can also be comparably measured as two to three ounces or about 4 to 5 tablespoons. And if you're looking to make 1 cup of juice, as in eight ounces, you'll need approximately four medium-sized oranges. Whether you're squeezing the orange by hand, using a juicer, or even using a food processor to get your juice in a flash, here are the best ways to get the most juice out of each orange.
Getting the most juice out of an orange
To make sure you're getting those 4 to 5 tablespoons of juice out of each orange, there are a few tips you can follow. Start with the ripest oranges possible, as they'll be the juiciest and have the most concentrated flavor. If you find your oranges are a bit hard, you can zap them in the microwave for about 10 to 15 seconds to warm them slightly. This helps release the juices on the inside. This trick also works for other citrus, like when you need to get 100% of the juice from a lime.
You can also roll the oranges around a bit to break up the membranes that hold the juice on the inside. Apply gentle pressure with your palm as you roll the orange back and forth along your countertop. When it comes time to juice, you'll simply slice the orange in half as usual, especially if using a handheld reamer or juicer. Press one of the halves of the orange into the juicer and twist firmly until you've reached the pith. The pith is the white layer that separates the juicy pulp from the outer peel — you don't want to eat or drink it, as it leaves a bitter taste. If using a reamer, you can press and twist that into the orange itself. Make sure you strain out the juice after using these tools, removing the pulp and seeds to get as much pure, fresh juice as possible.
Storing and using up your fresh orange juice
Now that you've squeezed your oranges to the fullest, you'll want to make sure you can store the juice to enjoy over time. Freshly squeezed orange juice is best when consumed soon after squeezing, but will last for about two to three days. You can keep it in a pitcher in the refrigerator, but an airtight glass container is best to prevent excess oxygen from getting to the juice to spoil it faster.
You can even freeze your orange juice for up to four months. Still, use an airtight container, and be sure to leave the orange juice a bit of space in the container to expand while freezing. Once you put your fresh juice out on the table to serve, you've got about two hours to enjoy it before it starts to spoil.
You can even get creative with your homemade juicing by incorporating your freshly squeezed orange juice into other homemade juices or smoothies. Fresh orange juice is a great choice to brighten up green veggie smoothies or in a fruit juice mix. Orange juice can also make a splash in a variety of recipes, like a tangy marinade for chicken or steak at the summer cookout. However you choose to consume it, just make sure you have enough oranges in the first place to enjoy an abundance of freshly squeezed orange juice.