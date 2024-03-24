How Much Juice Can You Get From One Orange?

To make sure you're getting those 4 to 5 tablespoons of juice out of each orange, there are a few tips you can follow. Start with the ripest oranges possible, as they'll be the juiciest and have the most concentrated flavor. If you find your oranges are a bit hard, you can zap them in the microwave for about 10 to 15 seconds to warm them slightly. This helps release the juices on the inside. This trick also works for other citrus, like when you need to get 100% of the juice from a lime.

You can also roll the oranges around a bit to break up the membranes that hold the juice on the inside. Apply gentle pressure with your palm as you roll the orange back and forth along your countertop. When it comes time to juice, you'll simply slice the orange in half as usual, especially if using a handheld reamer or juicer. Press one of the halves of the orange into the juicer and twist firmly until you've reached the pith. The pith is the white layer that separates the juicy pulp from the outer peel — you don't want to eat or drink it, as it leaves a bitter taste. If using a reamer, you can press and twist that into the orange itself. Make sure you strain out the juice after using these tools, removing the pulp and seeds to get as much pure, fresh juice as possible.