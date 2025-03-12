Why Pasta Tastes Better At A Restaurant

Pasta is a diverse food that finds its place in many people's favorite meals — from the fresh, earthy tastes of Tuscan pasta to the richness of chicken alfredo, there are an abundance of delicious pasta recipes you need to try. Many of these are simple and often made at home, like this baked spaghetti recipe. Unfortunately, it can seem like the pasta you make at home falls short compared to what you'll get in a restaurant. Could this be all in your mind or is there something special about professionally made pasta that you just can't replicate on your own kitchen stovetop?

I spent 15+ years in the food industry and during that time, I made quite a bit of pasta. Some of the eateries I worked at had a number of pasta dishes on their standard menu, while others rotated pasta through their dinner specials. All this culminates to mean one thing — I'm qualified to assure you that it's not all in your mind and restaurant pasta does, indeed, taste better. The good news is that many of the tips, tricks, and techniques used by pasta chefs are replicable in your home kitchen. Let's get into it.