Do Electric Bag Sealers Really Work? One Extreme Reviewer Put 3 To The Test

After putting the sealers through scenarios no bag of chips would normally face — including a katana, trampoline, and car (all failed) — Wilson's winner was a simple chip clip. Presumably, the clip would also not survive a thrust from a katana with a dragon-wing hilt, but it does keep the bag closed.

In a previous job where I made food for people on the internet, I used electric sealers to make packaged items look untampered with. If you, too, are hiding malic acid in an "unopened" Twinkie for internet clicks, the effort these take to get the seal right could be worth it. If you just want to keep chips crispy, a clip is all you need. Just fold over the top, push out the air, and clip it closed.

If you don't have a chip or binder clip on hand, you can always use our hack for closing a bag with disposable chopsticks, the kind you get with your takeout. Fold the top and push out the air like with a clip, but then slide the folded part of the bag between the two attached wooden chopsticks. If you have a Costco-sized bag on hand that you won't get to for a while, you can freeze your potato chips to extend the shelf life and even make them crispier. Whether any of these options will survive a katana attack has yet to be determined.

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