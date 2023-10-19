Keep Snacks Super Fresh With A Simple Chopstick Hack

If you have enough self-control not to eat an entire bag of pretzels in one sitting, kudos to you, but don't just leave the half-eaten bag open on your table. After all, what's the point of holding onto snacks if they're stale? It's important to always have a bundle of storage clips on hand for times like these, but if your chip clips have all spontaneously run away, you don't have to settle for a bag of soft chips. Instead, reach inside your kitchen drawers for a pair of disposable chopsticks.

While you might usually only use these for their intended purpose of picking up food, disposable chopsticks still connected at the base can also double as an unexpected bag sealer in a pinch. To start, just fold down the top of your bag of chips, removing any excess air as you do so. Now remove your chopsticks from the packaging and slide them horizontally over whatever snack you want to keep fresh. Now, your bag is sealed and ready to store.

Of course, this is an instance where you don't want to break the chopsticks apart to retain that sealing pressure, so make sure to leave them intact. And if your snack bag is smaller than the chopsticks, remember that you can also trim them to make them a better fit. And if you're not yet convinced about this hack, let's see what others say about it.