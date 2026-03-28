How A Bar Of Soap Does Wonders For Protecting Tomato Plants

Growing your own variety of tomatoes takes patience, care, and plenty of watchful monitoring to make sure any unwanted garden critters don't damage your harvest. Indeed, it can be truly disheartening to come across a decimated vegetable patch after you've lovingly nurtured your tomatoes for several months. One way to protect your tomato plants in the future is to use a bar of Irish Spring soap as a bug deterrent.

The presence of insects like aphids, spider mites, and whiteflies can be a disaster for your tomato crop because they can weaken the plant and cause unsightly blemishes. This damage can attract fungus and bacteria, too, which can cause the fruits to rot as well as stunt growth, hamper the overall yield, and even spread disease. Irish Spring soap contains an ingredient called picaridin, which repels these pests and thereby reduces their potential impact. The fragrance of Irish Spring also deters animals with sensitive noses that might be rooting around your crop. This scent comes from oil of lemon eucalyptus, which gives off a citrusy smell that prevents pests from approaching.

There are a few ways to use Irish Spring soap in your garden to protect your tomato crop. For instance, you can simply place an entire bar on the soil so it sits in close proximity to your plants. However, if you're worried about moisture from the rain making it soft and squidgy, try hanging it on a nearby fence with a piece of string.