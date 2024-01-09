Generic Vs Brand Name Cereal: Should You Save Or Splurge?

Dupe culture continues to grow in popularity as consumers share their favorite knockoff products that resemble recognizable name-brand products for a fraction of the price. With rising costs of groceries and essential goods due to inflation and labor shortages, it's no surprise that dupe culture has made its way into the grocery aisles. Now more than ever, shoppers are searching for ways to save money without sacrificing the quality of their food. One of the pantry staples that most consistently provides shoppers with generic brand alternatives is breakfast cereal — but does the more expensive name brand actually taste any better?

Many of the most popular breakfast cereals on shelves today have generic brand alternatives that go head-to-head with General Mills and Kellogg classics. Large grocers such as Aldi, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and Target all have their own takes on easily recognizable cereals like Cheerios and Fruit Loops, not even attempting to hide their similarities with names like Fruit Rings and Honey Nut O's. Generic brand cereals may look like a silly knockoff of childhood favorites you know and love, but don't count them out just yet. For many cereals, the name brand and generic brands look and taste virtually the same, with the only difference being what name and cartoon character are on the outer packaging.