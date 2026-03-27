This Once-Struggling Steakhouse Chain Is Making A Comeback (And So Is Its Dessert Bar)

Hanging on to 74 locations, either all west of Colorado or in Puerto Rico, after bankruptcies in 1996 and 2020, Sizzler is hoping a redesign can reverse that slide. In 2023, the steak and salad buffet chain began rolling out a redesign led by TNI Design. The chain once had 700 locations and is hoping these adjustments can return it to its 1990s glory. Now, a few years into the comeback, Sizzler is a solid choice for a steak on a budget.

The new design embraces a nostalgic look, with nods to the modern fast-casual dining experience. Reclaimed hardwood accents warm up a clean space alongside large digital menu screens. Some four-person booths have been expanded to seat six. The look of the salad bar has some upgrades. The redesign has added airy space above the bar with planters and pendant lights.

Salad bars are great, but what about the important dessert bar? The unlimited soft serve ice cream is still there. Added to the mix are fresh-baked brownies and an expanded toppings station, making it even more important that you don't fill up on salad.