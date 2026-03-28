10 Aldi Products That Are Surprisingly Overpriced

If you know some tricks for shopping at Aldi on a budget, the discount grocer can be a great place to shave a few bucks off your food bill. Aldi is built on a savings-minded model, focused on cutting costs by offering a wide assortment of store-brand products that deliver about the same quality as name brands but cost considerably less. There are plenty of bargains to be found.

However, on certain items, Aldi actually tends to be overpriced; not glaringly, but once you notice, it's something you can't unsee. Be aware: Prices fluctuate over time, and they can also vary depending on where you live, seasonality, and which store is having a big sale this week. So none of this is written in stone.

That said, knowing which pantry staples can usually be found for a better price elsewhere helps avoid making poor shopping decisions in the moment. Since Aldi markets and positions itself as a discount grocer, it would be easy to make the assumption that it's always the less expensive option — sadly, it's never that easy. In fact, these 10 items in particular are surprisingly overpriced at Aldi.