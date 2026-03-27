This Burger King Location Boasts A Spooky Rooftop Rollercoaster
There are some things that should be on your bucket list just because they can be. Dog sledding in the Arctic, getting to wrap yourself in the awe and wonder of the Aurora Borealis in Norway, and noshing on your favorite food in unexpected places. If you are a fan of going to some of the weirdest and wildest restaurants around the world, you are going to want to go to the Burger King in Niagara Falls. Okay, the Burger King itself isn't weird, but the roller coaster that occupies the rooftop, well, that's another story.
Located on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls, the coaster in question is known as the Frank'N Coaster and opened in July 2020 as part of the House of Frankenstein. If you are getting Halloween vibes, we're with you, but this haunted house experience is open year-round. The roller coaster is only a 2-minute ride, but it can be a little scary if you don't like heights. With all the ups and downs before you find yourself circling around an oversized statue of Frankenstein holding what appears to be a cheeseburger, you may prefer to watch it from the ground.
Make certain to try the poutine fries
That means you can nosh on some of Burger King's menu offerings you might not find in the U.S. For example, diners at Canada franchises get to experience items with a kick that include the Jalapeño Whopper, Jalapeño Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and Jalapeño Chicken Wrap. And of course, you won't want to miss how they serve up their French fries. On the menu, it is called poutine with bacon and features the classic fries covered with cheese curds, piping hot gravy, and crispy bacon. They are savory, creamy, and it's hard to eat just one.
If you like the way it tastes, you may want to make your own Frankenstein mash-up. Try Buffalo chicken poutine and short rib poutine. They will no doubt be a culinary smash. And, if you are going to visit this one-of-a-kind fast food eatery, you can also take the opportunity to try Burger King's Whopper with its 2026 changes and upgrades; however, just don't eat your Burger King before you go on the Frank 'N Coaster, or you may lose your meal.