This Burger King Location Boasts A Spooky Rooftop Rollercoaster

There are some things that should be on your bucket list just because they can be. Dog sledding in the Arctic, getting to wrap yourself in the awe and wonder of the Aurora Borealis in Norway, and noshing on your favorite food in unexpected places. If you are a fan of going to some of the weirdest and wildest restaurants around the world, you are going to want to go to the Burger King in Niagara Falls. Okay, the Burger King itself isn't weird, but the roller coaster that occupies the rooftop, well, that's another story.

Located on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls, the coaster in question is known as the Frank'N Coaster and opened in July 2020 as part of the House of Frankenstein. If you are getting Halloween vibes, we're with you, but this haunted house experience is open year-round. The roller coaster is only a 2-minute ride, but it can be a little scary if you don't like heights. With all the ups and downs before you find yourself circling around an oversized statue of Frankenstein holding what appears to be a cheeseburger, you may prefer to watch it from the ground.