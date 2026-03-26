John Lennon And Paul McCartney First Bonded Over This Chocolate Bar Brand

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Friendships born out of shared moments can lead to a lifetime of fun, but when you throw chocolate into the equation, sometimes it leads to becoming one of the biggest music bands of all time. That's the sweet way John Lennon and Paul McCartney became friends, according to Irish rocker and U2 lead singer, Bono. In his book, "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story," Bono shared that Paul McCartney revealed to him that it was in front of a British newsagent, which is a shop that sells newspapers, magazines, and sweets, that he and John Lennon had their first real conversation. However, it wasn't over McCartney's favorite sugar butty, but rather over a chocolate bar.

As the story goes, Lennon bought a bar of Cadbury chocolate, and when he came out of the newsagent's, he broke it in two and gave McCartney half of it. The "Band on the Run" singer was dumbfounded. Chocolate was at a premium back then, and most kids wouldn't have been so generous. But because of that chocolate bar, the two bonded and came together to create songs that continue to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers.