John Lennon And Paul McCartney First Bonded Over This Chocolate Bar Brand
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Friendships born out of shared moments can lead to a lifetime of fun, but when you throw chocolate into the equation, sometimes it leads to becoming one of the biggest music bands of all time. That's the sweet way John Lennon and Paul McCartney became friends, according to Irish rocker and U2 lead singer, Bono. In his book, "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story," Bono shared that Paul McCartney revealed to him that it was in front of a British newsagent, which is a shop that sells newspapers, magazines, and sweets, that he and John Lennon had their first real conversation. However, it wasn't over McCartney's favorite sugar butty, but rather over a chocolate bar.
As the story goes, Lennon bought a bar of Cadbury chocolate, and when he came out of the newsagent's, he broke it in two and gave McCartney half of it. The "Band on the Run" singer was dumbfounded. Chocolate was at a premium back then, and most kids wouldn't have been so generous. But because of that chocolate bar, the two bonded and came together to create songs that continue to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers.
Still popular in the U.K.
So, add how John Lennon and Paul McCartney became friends to the list of things you didn't know about Cadbury chocolate. But what makes this chocolate special? The company turned this treat from a luxury, overpriced, gourmet chocolate for the rich into both an accessible and affordable candy bar for the common man. The Cadbury Dairy Milk bar is famously made with a glass and a half of fresh milk. It's creamy and velvety smooth, as it should be. Cadbury has had plenty of time to perfect it.
The company started in 1824 and quickly evolved with the times, even transforming its factory into helping support the war efforts of 1939. By the time World War II and rationing came to an end, the demand for chocolate rapidly increased.
Today, Cadbury is still one of the most popular chocolates in the United Kingdom. In fact, the company created a campaign that featured a fun redesign of the Cadbury Dairy Milk packaging using amusing divisions of how much chocolate you should share with friends and family based on the chore they performed. Clearly, starting a band together means you each get half.