14 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Making Cornbread

When you think of bread today, most people think of a loaf made of wheat — but that wasn't always the case. Cornbread was the dominant form of bread for much of America's history, thanks to corn's wide availability and the relative lack of availability of wheat. While regular white loaves have today become many people's go-to carb choice, cornbread has remained highly popular, especially in Southern states, where it's often served as an accompaniment to meat dishes or as an ingredient in holiday favorites like cornbread dressing.

As cornbread recipes have evolved over centuries, they've often relied on hand-me-down knowledge and tips shared by home chefs with their loved ones. However, not everyone has had the benefit of a beloved grandma sharing their wisdom and watching over them while they cook, leading to a host of potential errors when they're making it.

Cornbread can be prone to a few danger zones when being cooked, including becoming too dry and mealy or else ending up flat and airless. It can also taste surprisingly flat if you don't get your balance of flavors just right or forget to include some key additions. Luckily, we've got all those mistakes covered right here, as well as how to fix them.