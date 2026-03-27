6 Frozen Desserts To Buy At Sam's Club And 3 To Skip

If you've been eyeing various frozen desserts at Sam's Club without knowing what to get, our list of the ones to buy and skip might help you broaden your horizons. After all, buying 30-something of a single dessert at a time can be a big commitment if you don't know whether you're going to like it or not. While you can find lots of hidden gems in the frozen food section when you're shopping at Sam's Club, there are some worth skipping as well. As we slip into frozen dessert season, though, you'll be wanting to know which is which.

The frozen food dessert section at Sam's Club has plenty of tempting items. I chose nine total frozen dessert items to sample, ranging from ice cream, ice pops, and sorbet to cheesecake and macarons. The tasting experience wasn't quite like what I expected, with some items I was sure would go to go to the top of my list ending up at the bottom, and some items I was feeling iffy about ending up being pretty great. I was also surprised at how many were healthier options, with fewer calories, less fat, and lower sugar than expected, as well as lots of natural ingredients. While, in the end, I tried to judge these based on taste and texture, it helps to know which ones are also at least semi-healthy and which ones might have questionable ingredients. Hopefully, armed with this list, you can now make a more informed choice about which frozen desserts at Sam's Club you want to buy and which ones you're probably better off skipping.