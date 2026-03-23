Ina Garten's Home Kitchen Is An Ode To Cottagecore

Designing a kitchen can be overwhelming. There are so many choices. That's why it is important to think about your lifestyle before you invest a lot of time and money in an update or complete renovation. But if you are a fan of Ina Garten, you may want to consider copying her kitchen approach and go full cottagecore. But what exactly is this quaint-sounding style?

The cottagecore vibe leans into simple and traditional ways of life, free of the hustle and bustle of scrolling, answering emails, and being at the beck and call of technology. If you have watched the Barefoot Contessa demonstrate how to make her weeknight chicken dinner or her favorite short rib recipe, then you know her kitchen in the East Hamptons has a style that shuns the modern and embraces a natural, more minimalist approach that is also elegant and sophisticated. It starts with her cabinets. When Garten renovated her home kitchen, she still opted for cabinets with simple, clean lines that look downright Shaker-esque, but instead of white with silver knobs and pulls, she painted them light gray and chose brass fixtures.