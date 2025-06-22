The Flavorful Weeknight Meal Ina Garten Loves (After Her Famous Roast Chicken)

Ina Garten loves to make chicken, so it should come as no surprise that this bird is on repeat when it comes to her cooking playlist. However, while her roast chicken dinner requires overnight salting, Barefoot Contessa's parmesan chicken can go from oven to table in just 30 minutes. Flattened chicken breasts are breaded in a combination of breadcrumbs and shredded, nutty, and savory parmesan cheese that creates a salty, golden crust when fried to perfection. Instead of traditional tomato sauce that tops a classic chicken parm, she serves her parmesan chicken with a heap of greens doused with a homemade lemon vinaigrette — a complete meal.

According to a Food Network video on TikTok, Garten serves parmesan chicken to "mystery guests." These are individuals whom she hasn't cooked for enough to know their preferences. But she explains her parm chicken is a really safe dish that everyone loves. Perhaps it's her three-step coating process that makes this dish such a standout. After she pounds the chicken breasts for an even fry, Garten dredges them in flour which has been salted and peppered, then egg, and then breadcrumbs and parm mixture. This helps the crumbs stay in place as the chicken fries, turning crispy and crunchy. Seasoning the flour also helps to create a flavorful crust. If you are in a hurry and want to skip flattening your pieces of meat, you could bread chicken cutlets instead.