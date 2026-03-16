8 Baseball Stadiums With The Cheapest Concessions In 2026

Folks, 'tis the season. Opening day fever's with us, and we're looking for one thing — the baseball stadiums with the cheapest concessions. Busch Stadium declared the games open by unveiling a $29 all-you-can-eat offer, sprinkling happiness among those of us with winning appetites. But what if all you're after is the cheapest dog and beer combo, and maybe a couple of other good-value snacks thrown in?

Eating hot dogs at baseball games is a tradition a lot of us happily enjoy, so we've analyzed and compared the official concession prices at America's top baseball stadiums, including those special deals that can drop the price faster than a hanging curveball, so we can eat like baseball stars. We'll just say this: In 2024, the average lowest hot dog price was $5.99. This year, we found items priced as low as $1 per dog, courtesy of the Great American Ball Park, Target Field, Daikin Park, and others. That's much easier on the wallet than what football fans got with the infamous Levi's Stadium hot dogs. With prices cheaper than ballparks like Fenway and Wrigley Field, here's our list of baseball stadiums with the cheapest concessions for 2026.