8 Baseball Stadiums With The Cheapest Concessions In 2026
Folks, 'tis the season. Opening day fever's with us, and we're looking for one thing — the baseball stadiums with the cheapest concessions. Busch Stadium declared the games open by unveiling a $29 all-you-can-eat offer, sprinkling happiness among those of us with winning appetites. But what if all you're after is the cheapest dog and beer combo, and maybe a couple of other good-value snacks thrown in?
Eating hot dogs at baseball games is a tradition a lot of us happily enjoy, so we've analyzed and compared the official concession prices at America's top baseball stadiums, including those special deals that can drop the price faster than a hanging curveball, so we can eat like baseball stars. We'll just say this: In 2024, the average lowest hot dog price was $5.99. This year, we found items priced as low as $1 per dog, courtesy of the Great American Ball Park, Target Field, Daikin Park, and others. That's much easier on the wallet than what football fans got with the infamous Levi's Stadium hot dogs. With prices cheaper than ballparks like Fenway and Wrigley Field, here's our list of baseball stadiums with the cheapest concessions for 2026.
1. Great American Ball Park: Overall cheap combos
Thinking of skipping the Tuesday game to keep things quiet early in the week? It's going to be difficult to stick to your guns if your team's playing the Great American Ball Park. The Cincinnati stadium runs a Budweiser 3-2-1 Tuesday offer for all Tuesday Reds home games. On these days, you'll find some really rock-bottom prices. A 12-ounce Budweiser beer will set you back $3, while hot dogs go for $2. The real steal, however, is the $1 ice cream cups. At the very least, you're guaranteed a sweet finish, even if your team drops the game.
Here's where to find this bounty. Landing your $3 beer is easy, as they're sold at all Porkopolis concession stands and at beer carts in Sections 109, 120, 129, 143, and 412. The $2 hot dogs are available at all Porkopolis concession stands, while the $1 ice cream is sold at Rosie Red Ice Cream Stands. There's a limit of two items per person per transaction, so if you're a large party, make sure you can split the order with someone else at the register.
2. Target Field: $1 hot dogs
The Minnesota Twins' home stadium presents the Dollar-A-Dog Days, giving another excellent reason not to skip game Tuesdays. Anyone attending a Tuesday home game is entitled to two of these puppies. Washing down your dogs doesn't have to break the bank either, as you can fill your sports water bottles directly at one of the many water fountains available at the ballpark. Outside food is also allowed, as long as you make sure you use soft packaging, as food containers like Tupperware are not allowed.
Families also get a sweet deal at Target Field. All those seated in the alcohol-free family section receive one free dog and a free Pepsi, to be collected from the Mill City Grill by section 318. That's right, every member of the family gets the freebies. The offer is valid every day. Sundays are extra special if your kids are tagging along — there are half-price kids' meals and free ice cream to be enjoyed.
3. Daikin Park: $1 hot dogs and all-you-can-eat for $25
Folks, make sure you arrive at Daikin Park hungry because it really doesn't get cheaper than this. There's another $1 hot dog offer for you here, available every Tuesday night and available all through the season. The offer is presented by Texas Chili Company, and it's all you can eat. In other words, no limit on the number of dogs you can order.
If you're after a more comprehensive offer, the Houston Astros also offer separate all-you-can-eat deals for $25 in Sections 405 to 407. That's $4 cheaper than what Busch Stadium is promising. The menu includes all of your favorite ballpark snacks, including hot dogs, nachos, pretzels, and popcorn. In short, everything to keep you going through nine innings of tension and scoreboard swings.
The Houston Astros are going big on good-value bundles this year. The Coca-Cola Ballpark Bundle nets you your seat ticket, a hot dog, soda, and popcorn for an all-in price between $29 and $66, depending on the game and seat location. For families, Sunday home games also feature Family 4-Pack options that include four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas, with listed all-in prices of $116.88 or $207.04 depending on section.
4. Chase Field: Excellent value every day
Sometimes you just want cheap and simple, without having to work out which offer's good for which day. Enter Chase Field, with an official value menu that sees many of the most popular concession items priced at $2.99. Whether you're in the mood for a classic dog, a packet of peanuts, or some nice and salty popcorn with soda to wash it all down, the price is always the same, every day. The Arizona Diamondbacks' value menu also includes a 12-ounce beer for $4.99.
The whole menu is available at nine Double Headers concession stands across the ballpark, including Sections 102, 109, 122, 134, 305, 310, 316, 324, and 329. Worth noting that if you want to munch on something heftier without paying stadium prices, Chase Field is one of those family-friendly venues that allows you to bring your own food. The rules are simple: Just pack everything in a clear bag. No metal or glass containers are allowed in.
5. Comerica Park: $1 chips and $3 dogs
Tuesdays keep on giving this baseball season, as Comerica Park continues its popular 313 Tuesdays offer, with a bag of chips only setting you back $1. Hot dogs, water, and soda are each priced at $3. The offer is available at several locations across the ballpark. If you don't want to leave your seat, just in case you miss any of the action, the Detroit Tigers have got you covered here, too. Keep an eye out for the staff dressed in bright green as they'll be walking around the stands during game day.
Beer costs $5 for a 12-ounce can any day of the week, and is available from Sections 214 and 333, or from the Miller Lite Market near Section 149 and the Blue Moon Bistro near Section 151. And for the hat trick, if you'll forgive us mixing sports, whenever happy hour happens to be on, you can buy peanuts and dogs for $3 throughout the concourse or from the bistro and bar near Section 151.
6. T-Mobile Park: Value menu starting at $2.50
The Seattle Mariners' stadium offers a value menu with 21 items priced between $3 and $10. The cheapest snacks to get your hands on are Value Peanuts, a Ballpark Churro, Red Rope, Soley Fruit Jerky, and Tree Top Applesauce, all with the bottom price tag of $3. A modest $4 gets you Frito-Lay Mini Chips, Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade Cup, Dill Pickle Chips, Sassy Bites, and even Mochi. The menu also offers hot dogs, Coca-Cola, refillable water, and nachos for $5. Upgrade to $7, and you can choose from a quesadilla, salmon chowder, or a chocolate sea salt cookie. The most expensive items on the menu are a curry donut and dip and the Stadium Bites, which set you back $10 each. These are available across different areas of the ballpark, including Rolling Roof and Walk-Off Market.
Seattle's value beer lineup is broader than a single cheap domestic, with 15 options priced from $5 to $8, so you can choose whether you want regular or light beer. The cheapest beers on the list are Keystone Light and Miller High Life. If you're after something a tad fancier, the T-Mobile 'Pen opens two hours before first pitch and offers happy hour specials with $8 draft beers.
7. LoanDepot park: $3 dogs, nachos, and more
The $3 o $5 Menu also returns for 2026 at LoanDepot park. The Miami Marlins' value menu is built around $3 and $5 price points and is available only during Marlins home games. It's offered at Familia Faves in Section 36, D'Town Faves in Section 210, and FanFeast in Section 314, and includes items such as hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn for $3, with water, Pepsi, and a 12-ounce draft beer priced at $5. Oh, and if you're a Marlins Member, you can rack up additional savings of up to 25%.
Regular game day prices are still pretty decent, with a dog setting you back $6, pretzels and nachos costing $8, and a chicken sandwich or a 12-ounce packaged beer being the most costly at $10. We'll also let you in on an insider's tip. If you're after the best viewpoint from where to enjoy your food, fans recommend going to the downstairs tables behind left field, as you'll be able to enjoy a unique view of the Marlins bullpen.
8. Citi Field: $5 food and beverages
It's all the fives for The New York Mets as Citi Field stadium returns with a winning team for $5 Tuesdays: For $5 each, you can enjoy Nathan's hot dogs, popcorn boxes, and soft pretzels — if you have any leftover, take them home with you, because pretzels go excellently with soup. The New York hot dogs here are also available in kosher, gluten-free, or veggie versions. On the beverage side, a 12-ounce Coors Light Draft Beer, 22-ounce fountain soda, and 20-ounce Dasani bottled water also cost $5 each. The offer is valid during all Tuesday regular-season home games, with food items limited to four per person per transaction.
The New York City stadium also has a good value family package on offer every Sunday, with four tickets costing $50, including access to several Kids Meals offers at different concessions around the ballpark. The 2026 lineup brings some cool offers for college students too, with the first 500 students buying tickets to see the Mets take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 18 receiving $5 to spend at any concession throughout the ballpark.