5 Tips For The Ultimate Melt-In-Your-Mouth Carrots

There's more than one way to make a plate of tender carrots, and depending on the method chosen, either high heat or significantly lower heat is essential. And one of the most common carrot cooking blunders is thinking that boiling is the only option. There's also roasting and braising.

Roasting at high heat is a reliable way to get tender, creamy, melt-in-your-mouth carrots. The outside of the carrots should be significantly browned, even approaching charred, with a warm and soft inside. This method takes longer, up to an hour or more, but it's hard to beat the convenience of just putting it in the oven.

Braising is another excellent choice for ultra-tender carrots, though it uses medium to low heat and requires more attentive cooking. Unlike roasting carrots, you will have to return to the pot several times to stir and add ingredients, and be more mindful of when they're done than just setting a timer. Though braised carrots can be done in half the time, so it's something to consider.