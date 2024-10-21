14 Common Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Carrots

Made some carrots recently? We're willing to bet that you might not have cooked them to their true potential. Carrots are criminally neglected in the kitchen, and you're likely making a few key mistakes that everyone does with these delicious veggies. Carrots are not to be underestimated: Not only are they astoundingly healthy and full of vitamin A and beta carotene, but they also have a deliciously sweet and earthy flavor that lends them to both savory and sweet dishes. Their crunchy texture yields when cooked well, into a soft, tender bite that rivals potatoes and parsnips. Yet, all too often they're sliced up messily, over-boiled, and left to wilt on the side of your plate as an afterthought.

Well, not anymore. We're here to put a stop to all of those key mistakes that people make when cooking carrots. From always using the same variety in your recipes, to failing to add key ingredients that can make them sing, to slicing and preparing them incorrectly (which can have a big impact on their flavor), there's a litany of errors out there. Let's stop them, right here, right now.