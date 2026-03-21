13 Costco Spring Finds To Add To Your Kitchen

With spring around the corner, it is normal to want to mark the sunnier days ahead with bright colors and accents, and what better room to start with than arguably the heart of a home, the kitchen? Touches of springtime here can help every day feel lighter and brighter — and boost the vibe of any spring gathering. Costco is full of good options for this.

Multiple collections of Costco kitchen towels offer different spring vibes, from warm neutrals to bright, bold patterns. Accent rugs designed like various fruits suggest the season's rebirth and denote the kitchen's purpose as a home's culinary center. A brand-name Tupperware set can store leftovers in assorted fun colors.

There's also plenty for the first social gatherings of a warmer season. Multiple dinner sets feature striking springtime designs and textured glassware to remind one of al fresco dining in the late afternoon. There is even an LED ice bucket to hold several bottles of bubbles as you and your guests enjoy the temperate evening.