13 Costco Spring Finds To Add To Your Kitchen
With spring around the corner, it is normal to want to mark the sunnier days ahead with bright colors and accents, and what better room to start with than arguably the heart of a home, the kitchen? Touches of springtime here can help every day feel lighter and brighter — and boost the vibe of any spring gathering. Costco is full of good options for this.
Multiple collections of Costco kitchen towels offer different spring vibes, from warm neutrals to bright, bold patterns. Accent rugs designed like various fruits suggest the season's rebirth and denote the kitchen's purpose as a home's culinary center. A brand-name Tupperware set can store leftovers in assorted fun colors.
There's also plenty for the first social gatherings of a warmer season. Multiple dinner sets feature striking springtime designs and textured glassware to remind one of al fresco dining in the late afternoon. There is even an LED ice bucket to hold several bottles of bubbles as you and your guests enjoy the temperate evening.
Jacquard Flatwoven Kitchen Towels, 8-pack
These 100% cotton kitchen towels bring vibrant pops of color wherever they may hang, in addition to machine-washable functionality. Available in patterns of botanicals, flowers, herbs, or lemons, each option has a design scheme dominated by one or two bright colors, perfect for accenting any space. But don't go looking for these at your local warehouse, because they're only available online.
Purchase the Jacquard Flatwoven Kitchen Towels 8-pack for $21.99 on Costco's website.
Mikasa Quinn 12-piece Bone China Dinnerware Set
For a more sophisticated springtime meal, the Mikasa Quinn 12-piece Bone China Dinnerware Set features a ring of blue, purple, and yellow flowers with green stems around the rim of each plate and bowl. Each piece of bone china is toughened for resistance against chipping, and is also both dishwasher- and microwave-safe.
Order the Mikasa Quinn 12-piece Bone China Dinnerware Set for $74.99 from Costco.
Merten & Storck 5.3-Quart Dutch Oven with Lid, 3.7-Quart Braiser
Kitchen shoppers on a budget might be familiar with the Aldi braiser that's a dead-ringer for Le Creuset (or the French oven), but unlike these seasonal and often quickly sold-out deals, this is a two-pan set available right now. The Merten & Storck Dutch oven/braiser set is made of enameled iron for a significantly lighter weight than enameled cast iron. It comes in four eye-popping colors, any one of which can be a bright attention-grabber in the kitchen.
Buy the Merten & Storck 5.3-Quart Dutch Oven with Lid, 3.7-Quart Braiser for $149.99 from Costco's website.
Towle Living Rechargeable LED 17-quart Beverage Tub
This huge beverage tub will set any spring party off right with a rainbow of vivid color options. The tub is LED-lit with 16 different colors and four color-changing modes, with up to 12 hours of lights in one charge. Each tub can hold 6-8 bottles of wine on ice, without fear of sweating water all over the counter or table as the ice melts (because the bottom portion cannot sit in water). Satisfied customers say the LED beverage tub is a guaranteed conversation piece for anyone who sees it.
Order the Towle Living Rechargeable LED 17-quart Beverage Tub for $69.99 from Costco.
S'well Bento Box
Remind yourself of the season during meal prep or a bag lunch with the multi-color version of a S'well Bento Box. The abstract depictions of assorted flowers rising up along the forest-green sides evoke a clear sense of verdant springtime. The stainless steel box is dishwasher- and freezer-safe, and includes a transparent silicone lid along with a removable silicone divider to separate contents.
Purchase the S'well Bento Box, Multi for $29.99 from Costco's website.
GreenPan Reserve Ceramic 5-piece Cookware Set
For another attractive, functional, and affordable Costco cookware set, the GreenPan Reserve 5-piece set comes in five different colors with gold accents to add a bit of sophistication to any kitchen. The set includes a 3.25-quart sauté pan and a 3.19-quart sauce pan, each with its own lid, plus an 11-inch fry pan. Each pan is PFAS-free, dishwasher-safe, and oven-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit.
Order the GreenPan Reserve Ceramic 5-piece Cookware Set for $164.99 (or $129.99 until March 23) from Costco's website.
Devgiri Shape Hooked Accent Rug
These accent rugs come in one of four patterns that scream spring and warm weather. It's available either as a lemon wedge, a piece of watermelon, a group of cacti, or a trio of ice cream cones. Each rug measures roughly 3 feet by 2 feet, making it good to place in frequently stood-upon kitchen areas. Just be sure to follow the manufacturer's recommendation and use a suitable rug pad too.
Buy a Devgiri Shape Hooked Accent Rug for $28.99 from Costco's website.
Jupiter by Fortessa DOF and Beverage Glass, Set of 12
This set of 12 glasses mirrors the designs seen at some restaurants and, with the onset of spring, reminds one of al fresco dining. Each set comes with 6 tall and 6 short glasses with a beaded design, giving the exterior a notable texture. Available in clear, blue, or green glass, the colorful options especially bring a sense of warmth to the table. But the best news is that all of the glasses are dishwasher-safe.
You can usually order the Jupiter by Fortessa DOF and Beverage Glass, Set of 12 for $56.99 from Costco.
Turkish Utility Kitchen Towels, 6-pack
The understated designs in these 6 packs of kitchen towels are a suitable and useful accent for any room, with the green, navy, or beige options adding particular warmth. And although the longest-lasting kitchen towels are made of cotton, these take that standard a step further with their 100% Turkish cotton bodies. Due to the nature of the fibers, Turkish cotton gets softer and more absorbent with every wash, and if handled properly, can last a long time.
Order the Turkish Utility Kitchen Towels, 6-pack for $36.99 online from Costco.
KitchenAid Vintage Stripe Pot Holder and Oven Mitt Set, 4-pack
This KitchenAid set helpfully features one full-size oven mitt, two mini oven mitts, and one potholder for plenty of ways to handle hot pans. Their vintage red and white color scheme adds a serious pop of color and calls to mind retro red and white tablecloths or picnic blankets. Each piece has a brown leather hanging loop for convenient storage, but is still machine washable, and all but the potholder have silicone details for added heat protection.
Buy the KitchenAid Vintage Stripe Pot Holder and Oven Mitt Set, 4-pack for $21.99 from Costco's website.
Terry Kitchen Towels, 8-pack
Each of these 8 kitchen towels is 100% cotton for the best absorbency and easy, machine-washable care, with all four color options having their own stylistic appeal. Red and taupe offer towels in plain color and simple designs for an understated look, while green features a beautiful multicolor floral towel, and yellow has twin honeybee designs. No matter your choice, they all come with a handful of neutral-colored towels as well to ensure a well-rounded set.
Purchase the Terry Kitchen Towels, 8-pack for $19.99 online from Costco.
Fitz and Floyd Sicily Blue 12-piece Dinnerware Set
Crafted of durable stoneware, each dinnerware set contains enough salad plates, dinner plates, and bowls to feed four. The floral designs, accented by a central bird on the bowls and salad plates, add a certain liveliness to the table. Their blue-on-white designs evoke a Mediterranean sense of warmth and friendliness, and their ability to withstand dishwashers and microwaves ensures you can enjoy them for many seasons to come.
Order the Fitz and Floyd Sicily Blue 12-piece Dinnerware Set for $78.99 from Costco.
Tupperware 6-piece Thatsa Bowl Set
The fascinating history of Tupperware began with the appropriately-named Earl Tupper, who invented the world's first airtight plastic container in the 1930s. After the end of World War II, this was refined into a brand so popular that it became a generic trademark for all food storage containers. This 6-piece set has 3 bowls and lids, either in an assortment of blues or a sequence of yellow, orange, and fuchsia bowls. Either option provides a warm pop of vibrant color, making a kitchen more lively.
Buy the Tupperware 6-piece Thatsa Bowl Set for $39.99 from Costco's website.