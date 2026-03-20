16 Chocolate Candies To Buy In Bulk At Costco
One of the things shoppers love most about Costco is that you get to buy your products in bulk — including candy. This comes in handy in October because Costco offers candy variety packs that are perfect for Halloween. But it doesn't have to be the Halloween season for you to buy bulk candy from Costco. In fact, if you're a chocolate lover, there are plenty of bulk candy options that you'll be interested in, no matter what time of the year it is. You certainly don't need to have a special occasion to keep a stock of your favorite chocolate in the kitchen.
As you may expect from a big-box retailer, Costco has quite a few bulk options when it comes to chocolate candy. To help make your search just a little bit easier, we've compiled this list of some of the best products to help keep your cravings satisfied. The list includes variety packs, as well as boxes of just one type of chocolate — so whether you're hyper-fixated or you prefer a different chocolate every night, we've got you covered.
These options can all be found online — and you may also be able to buy them in stores, depending on the availability at your local Costco. The price of the online listing may vary slightly from in-store prices.
Kirkland Signature Favorites Candy Variety
To start, we have the Kirkland Signature Favorites variety pack, which includes mini candy bars in 10 beloved candies: Kit Kats, Snickers, Twix, Almond Joy, Butterfinger, Milky Way, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey's milk chocolate bar, milk chocolate M&Ms, and peanut M&Ms. In other words, there's something for everyone. This pack is great for a family with differing favorites or for anyone who wants a selection to choose from when it's time for a sweet treat. Buy the 90-ounce bag of Kirkland Signature Favorites candy variety pack from Costco for $28.99.
Godiva Masterpiece Milk Chocolate Ganache
Godiva may be a luxury chocolate brand, but you can still buy it in bulk at Costco for a good deal. Specifically, there is a four-pack of 15-ounce bags of the Godiva Masterpiece milk chocolate ganache candies. Each bag contains about 45 pieces of chocolate, so this entire pack will give you about 180 pieces of yummy Godiva chocolate. This chocolate is smooth, creamy, and plenty sweet. With the bulk packaging, you can keep one for yourself and use the other three bags for gifts — if you don't want to keep it all to yourself, of course. Buy the four-pack of bags of Godiva Masterpiece milk chocolate ganache candies from Costco for $79.99.
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, King Size, 24-Count
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are usually the go-to candy for anyone who loves the combination of chocolate and peanut butter — and those people will be happy to know that Costco has a large count box just waiting to be purchased. This box contains 24 king-size Reese's (so each package comes with four peanut butter cups). That's a total of 90 peanut butter cups in this one box — so you'll be set for a while whenever you're in the mood for Reese's. Buy the 24-count of king-size Reese's Peanut Butter Cups from Costco for $50.99.
Dove Milk Chocolate Full Size Candy Bars
Sometimes when a chocolate craving hits, all you want is simple milk chocolate without any fanfare. With this in mind, it will certainly pay off to have this 18-count pack of full-size Dove milk chocolate bars in your kitchen. Have one as a post-dinner treat, along with a glass of wine — and, before you do, read our guide on how to pair wines with milk chocolate like a pro. Buy the 18-count pack of Dove milk chocolate full-size candy bars from Costco for $23.99.
3 Musketeers Full Size Candy Bar, Full Size, 36-Count
The chocolate bar 3 Musketeers has been around for a long time — in fact, food rationing during wartime helped shape the version of the candy we know today — and it remains exceptionally popular. So, if 3 Musketeers is your favorite classic candy bar, then you may just need to buy a large box of them from Costco. The pack comes with 36 full-size bars, so there's plenty of delicious milk chocolate (with a creamy nougat center) bars to keep you set for a while. Buy the 36-pack of full-size 3 Musketeers bars from Costco for $44.99.
Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Raisins, 3.4 Pound Jar
Not everyone loves raisins, but those who do probably also love Raisenets, the chocolate-covered raisin candy that dates all the way back to the 1920s. If you love Raisenets, you definitely need to know about this item from Costco — Kirkland Signature has its own version of the candy, and you can buy a massive box. The box is more than 3 pounds and contains a whopping 38 servings of the candy. This jar is perfect for anyone who likes to choose their own portion size. Buy the jar of Kirkland Signature milk chocolate raisins from Costco for $22.99.
UNREAL Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis
If you want a chocolate candy option that's a little healthier, then buy this bag of UNREAL dark chocolate coconut minis. Each small candy bar — which consists of shredded coconut dipped in dark chocolate (and the only other ingredient is cassava syrup) — is just 70 calories and has just 3 grams of sugar. As the bag boasts, this candy has 51% less sugar than the leading brand, so it's certainly a good choice for anyone who is health-conscious. The bag comes with 29 mini bars, so you'll have a fairly large stock of healthier candy on hand. Plus, it's one of the cheapest items on this list, making it easy to stock up on candy even if you're on a budget. Buy the 15⅓-ounce bag of UNREAL dark chocolate coconut minis from Costco for $12.99.
York Dark Chocolate Peppermint Patties
For foodies who love the combination of chocolate and peppermint, York peppermint patties are basically the perfect candy. The cool, refreshing peppermint filling is coated in yummy dark chocolate, making for the perfect treat that isn't overly sweet. Anyone who loves York peppermint patties should keep this bulk box on hand. The box comes with 175 individually wrapped patties, so you can easily choose how many you're in the mood for and bring them with you on the go. Buy the 175-count box of York peppermint patties from Costco for $23.99.
Hershey's Miniatures, Variety Pack
Here's another variety pack option: Hershey's Miniatures. This collection consists of Hershey's milk chocolate, Hershey's dark chocolate, Krackel, and Mr. Goodbar. There are 180 mini candies in this 56-ounce bag, so there's plenty of candy to go around. If you want an easy — and tasty — centerpiece for your table, just dump the contents of this bag into a decorative bowl and call it a day. Buy the 180-count bag of the variety pack of Hershey's Miniatures from Costco for $20.99.
Hebert Candies Premium Chocolate Assortment, 100 Pieces
The ultimate chocolate assortment, Hebert Candies Premium Assortment, is 2 pounds and contains a whopping 100 pieces of chocolate. There are four flavors in the box (25 pieces each): milk chocolate, white chocolate, dark chocolate with almonds, and milk chocolate with almonds. You can buy this for perhaps a dinner party and leave this gorgeous assortment out as dessert — the inclusion of all three types of chocolate (milk, dark, and white) makes it perfect for a large group with different tastes. Or, it works as the ultimate gift for the chocolate lover in your life. Buy the 100-piece Hebert Candies Premium Chocolate assortment from Costco for $62.99.
Crunch Candy Bar, 36-Count
Crunch is another candy bar that is popular with anyone who loves the crunchiness that comes with chocolate-coated crisped rice. Sometimes we want something a little bit more exciting than plain milk chocolate, but not too over-the-top or filled with too many extra ingredients — and the Crunch bar is perfect for that. For these occasions, you can buy a large-quantity box of Crunch bars to satisfy the crunch, chocolatey craving. Buy the 36-count box of full-size Crunch bars from Costco for $43.99.
Skinny Dipped Cups, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, 30-Count
Next, we have another health-conscious option with the Skinny Dipped dark chocolate peanut butter cups. These candies are a good choice for anyone who loves Reese's and wants to indulge frequently without consuming too much sugar. Each dark chocolate peanut butter cup has just 3 grams of sugar and is 80 calories. The 15.9-ounce bag has 30 pieces, so it should last for a while — even if you have a few pieces at a time. Buy the 30-count bag of Skinny Dipped dark chocolate peanut butter cups from Costco for $15.99.
M&M's Milk Chocolate Candy, 62-Ounce Jar
This 62-ounce jar is a must-have for the most ardent M&M fans. If you keep this jar around, you can easily pick your own portion size whenever the mood strikes, or when you want to take some with you to go. If you do stick to the recommended portion, however, then you'll get to enjoy 62 helpings of milk chocolate M&Ms, which, even if you have a portion every day, will last you about two full months. Buy the 62-ounce jar of milk chocolate M&Ms from Costco for $19.99.
Sanders Milk Chocolate Pecan Caramel Clusters, 2-Pack
If you prefer your chocolate candy to have nut pieces, this is the Costco deal for you: Two 32-ounce jars of Sanders milk chocolate pecan caramel clusters. Each milk chocolate piece is stuffed with chopped pecans and kettle-cooked caramel to make for a flavorful confection that is both salty and sweet. This pack comes with two jars, each of which contains 27 servings (two pieces each). In other words, you get a whole lot of chocolate clusters with this purchase. Buy the two-pack of 32-ounce jars of Sanders milk chocolate pecan caramel clusters from Costco for $40.99.
Milk Chocolate Kit Kats, 36-Count
In our ranking of 10 Kit Kat flavors, we gave the top spot to none other than the original milk chocolate Kit Kat. Sure, the other flavors — like white chocolate or even the mint dark chocolate — are fun and tasty too, but it's the original that stands the test of time. With that in mind, you'll likely agree that it's the original that is worth a bulk candy purchase, such as this 36-count box from Costco. Buy this box, and you'll be set for a while for whenever you want a chocolate-covered crispy wafer to indulge in. Buy the 36-count box of milk chocolate Kit Kats from Costco for $42.99, or $34.29 if you catch it on sale.
Mars Candy Bars Variety Pack
Last, we have one more variety pack — this one featuring full-size Mars candies: Snickers, Twix, Milky Way, M&Ms, and Peanut M&Ms. This variety box is a perfect choice for families with different candy tastes. It's also a great buy if you like to include candy as part of a birthday or special occasion gift. There are 30 total candies in this box — eight Snickers bars, seven Twix bars, six peanut M&M packs, five milk chocolate M&M packs, and four Milky Way bars. Buy the Mars candy bars variety pack from Costco for $33.99, or $27.99 if you catch it on sale.