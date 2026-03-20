16 Chocolate Candies To Buy In Bulk At Costco

One of the things shoppers love most about Costco is that you get to buy your products in bulk — including candy. This comes in handy in October because Costco offers candy variety packs that are perfect for Halloween. But it doesn't have to be the Halloween season for you to buy bulk candy from Costco. In fact, if you're a chocolate lover, there are plenty of bulk candy options that you'll be interested in, no matter what time of the year it is. You certainly don't need to have a special occasion to keep a stock of your favorite chocolate in the kitchen.

As you may expect from a big-box retailer, Costco has quite a few bulk options when it comes to chocolate candy. To help make your search just a little bit easier, we've compiled this list of some of the best products to help keep your cravings satisfied. The list includes variety packs, as well as boxes of just one type of chocolate — so whether you're hyper-fixated or you prefer a different chocolate every night, we've got you covered.

These options can all be found online — and you may also be able to buy them in stores, depending on the availability at your local Costco. The price of the online listing may vary slightly from in-store prices.