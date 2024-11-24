Hot Date? Here's Exactly How To Pair Wine With Milk Chocolate

It doesn't matter if it's Valentine's Day with your significant other of 20 years, a first date with a match from a dating app, or you're gifting yourself a night in after a hard week. A bottle of wine and a box of chocolates (preferably in the shape of a heart) is an all-time classic pairing.

But there is a question of what kind of wine to choose. To get some help, Daily Meal spoke to Victoria Johnson, head chocolatier at Temper Chocolates in Denver, Colorado who gave us exclusive pairing guidance. She said, "for a milk chocolate wine pairing, I'd recommend a lighter bodied wine such as a Pinot Noir because it will cut through the milk chocolate's rich creaminess without overpowering it, creating a harmonious experience." Not overpowering the subtle sweet flavor and creaminess of milk chocolate is the key here, so leave those medium- and heavy-bodied reds, such as Merlot or Cabernet Sauvignon, at the store. Also, be sure to serve your red wine more chilled than you think.