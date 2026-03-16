10 Best All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Buffets Across America
While the history of sushi isn't super clear, it's most likely that this food type we know and love today was an adaptation from an ancient practice of packing fish in salted rice to cure it and keep it from spoiling. No matter how sushi came to be, a lot of folks can agree that they're thankful for the innovation and evolution of the dish. This gratitude runs so deep that today you can find an array of all-you-can-eat (or AYCE) sushi buffets across the world that showcase a variety of fish, cuts, and roll types. With sushi on the brain, we made it our mission to find the 10 best all-you-can-eat sushi buffets in the U.S. so you don't have to.
There's a camp that believes sushi is the food you should avoid at the buffet. While some modern sushi buffets are just that — the traditional walk-up-and-serve-yourself experience — the majority of these all-you-can-eat "buffets" work a little differently. To ensure a fresh bite every time, you'll order what you want as you go, typically using a paper tally system on your table.
We looked to the press, along with social media, to find the buzz. For this list, Reddit, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and beyond all approve. Let's explore the top AYCE sushi buffets across the U.S. that will allow you to indulge at your own pace and enjoy the entire menu for a great price.
1. Top Sushi and Oyster in Las Vegas, Nevada (two locations)
Las Vegas is known for its extravagant buffets, and they've become a staple of the strip. You'd be surprised at how many buffet sushi spots are loved in this landlocked state. One such favorite is Top Sushi and Oyster. This restaurant has two locations: The original on Las Vegas Boulevard and the new location on Sahara Ave. For the all-you-can-eat options, you're going to spend between $30-$40 per person, depending on the time of day and menu package.
The decor is everything you would imagine in Vegas, with mosaic brick patterns on the walls and flowers and lanterns hanging from the ceiling. Reviewers say the vibe has the kind of aesthetic to get your camera ready for.
Regarding food, this place is the talk of the town. From foodie YouTubers to Instagrammers, it seems everyone is in agreement. More importantly, the locals know and love it, too. It's a buzz elsewhere online, too, with one Reddit user noting, "the nigiri has virtually no rice, all fish." This is what you want when it comes to a stellar sushi experience — all killer, no filler (shout-out to the Elder Millennials who get that reference). From looks and atmosphere to a range of stellar menu items, Top Sushi and Oyster really does have it all.
@topsushi_oyster
Multiple locations
2. Yamato in Boston, Massachusetts (two locations)
Next up is Yamato in Boston, Massachusetts, offering two locations for its valued customers. You can choose from the original Yamato in Boston's Brighton neighborhood, or head to Yamato II in the city proper, on the famed Boylston Street. Here, you'll find fresh, authentic Japanese fare at fair pricing. An all-you-can-eat lunch here will cost under $26, and the full-day menu is under $37 (dependent upon location and time). For the city, this is pretty darn good.
While there are a lot of great sushi places in and around Boston, you have to know where to look for the all-you-can-eat options. Boston.com called Yamato I and II one of the top five sushi spots to try, and this brand is actually the city's only AYCE spot in Beantown proper. Even The Boston Globe called this place a "sushi lover's dream."
The press recognition is there, but what makes Yamato a top spot is the local buzz mixed with TikTok and Instagram influencer love. It seems everyone is talking about this brand, with internet commenters saying that this place is unparalleled in the city. Everyone has spoken: Nothing compares when it comes to all-you-can-eat sushi in Boston.
www.yamatobrighton.com
www.yamato2boston.com
Multiple locations
3. Kikoo in New York, New York
We can't talk about sushi spots without finding the perfect option in New York. Located on Columbus Ave is Kikoo. Here, you can enjoy unlimited fresh sushi, sashimi, and tempura in a casual setting. The walls are decorated with brightly colored murals, and you can easily order your food with a tablet for your convenience.
Reviews say that this is one of the best spots in NYC, and locals agree. One Facebook post rates Kikoo as the number one all-you-can-eat sushi option in NYC, saying, "How are they even making money with deals that are that good?" Commenters elsewhere agree, noting the excellent quality of the sushi served at Kikoo. And when it comes to a sushi buffet, quality is at the top of the "need" list.
What's great about Kikoo is that while the prices are a little higher at $45 per person, for $50, you can include an all-you-can-drink option. If you have a larger party or celebratory night, this is definitely the way to go. But if you play your cards right, you can head to the restaurant for its two-hour special, where you can enjoy a select AYCE menu for only $28.
www.kikoosushi.com
998 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10025
(212) 533-2211
4. Kats Sushi in Honolulu, Hawaii
We're headed to Hawaii, a known state for iconic sushi options, to share our next all-you-can-eat buffet sushi spot. If you're in Honolulu, make your way to Kats Sushi. What sets Kats apart is the simplicity of the wooden decor, paying homage to the kind of traditional Japanese spots you'd find in Tokyo. The focus is on the quality of the fish and high-end ingredients. Locals agree and say this is a go-to spot. With that stamp of approval, you know you're eating at a quality buffet.
Maddy Chow from Honolulu Magazine says, "The seafood is fresh and so smooth. It melts in my mouth, and the quality is quite high for the price." It's her favorite AYCE spot in Honolulu, and she's not the only one. Reviewers elsewhere agree, even if they usually have reservations about all-you-can-eat sushi. Kats does it right. The restaurant offers a smaller menu than most similar spots, with guidelines for ordering to keep the fish fresh.
A few need-to-knows before you go. This place is small, so reservations are a must. You also want to get there early because if it's a super busy day, certain items will sell out. On a more positive note, this place is BYOB, so you can enjoy your favorite beer, sake, or wine with your all-you-can-eat spread.
kats-sushi.com
715 S King St #105, Honolulu, HI 96813
(808) 526-1268
5. Here Fishy Fishy in Los Angeles, California (two locations)
Looking to the West Coast, we have to talk about Cali's sushi scene. One of the top AYCE spots in Los Angeles is Here Fishy Fishy. This restaurant has two locations, one on Wilshire Boulevard and one on Western Avenue. What people notice most about both locations is the cost. It's $55 for the all-you-can-eat dinner, but you can drop that cost with the lunch or late-night menu at just under $40. Yes, you'll pay a tad more than most sushi buffets, but the reviews say that it's worth the price tag. Neon signs, club music, and flower decor — this is a full-on experience.
While LA Times writer Jenn Harris jokes that the restaurant's name is "unforgivable," the food made up for it. She found "a menu that includes more than two dozen nigiri, including toro, 40 maki, sushi burritos and a long list of appetizers, salad, tempura, Korean barbecue and skewers." You really can get your money's worth here.
Outside of the press, all kinds of online reviewers have a lot of positive feedback for Here Fishy Fishy. One YouTube reviewer calls it his favorite all-you-can-eat restaurant in LA, saying, "they use some of the highest-quality fish," which makes the cost absolutely worth it. Others note the premium quality of the food and tout the sea urchin uni. Check out the Spider Man, made from deep-fried soft-shell crab, too!
herefishyfishy.online
3785 Wilshire Blvd Suite 107CD, Los Angeles, CA 90010
(213) 318-5174
6. POC American Fusion Buffet and Sushi in Florida (two locations)
There are a lot of great sushi bars in America, and for our next, we're off to another coastal area. Next up, we're spotlighting POC American Fusion Buffet and Sushi in Florida. Offering locations in Coral Gables and Weston, this old-school buffet is a must-try. Unlike the other restaurants on this list, POC serves up a traditional buffet spread, filled with an array of sushi options where you serve yourself from a seemingly endless selection of sushi, appetizers, and main dishes. And the pricing follows the old school feel. For the lunch and dinner options, you'll only pay between $12 and $21 for the all-you-can-eat experience.
This place has mentions in a variety of newspapers and magazines, and it seems this spot really is worth the hype. With a spread of 150 items, POC has been acclaimed as one of the best AYCE sushi restaurants in Miami. Online commenters agree, with a Reddit user recommending the place, saying, "POC is the only answer." Other locals feel the same, too, calling it the best in the area. From YouTubers to Instagrammers, it seems POC really can't be beat for quantity and range.
pocbuffet.com
Multiple locations
7. Kan Sushi in Honolulu, Hawaii
Hawaii knows how to do sushi right, which is why we had to add another option from the archipelago. This time, it's Kan Sushi in Honolulu. Not to be confused with Kats, Kan focuses on the Premium sushi experience, with the goal of making high-end sushi available to all. Because they demand an elevated menu, the pricing here ranges from $29-$39 per person, depending on when you arrive, and you can upgrade to the Premium menu for $20 more.
This spot holds word-of-mouth fame, with internet foodies touting the vast menu and great price points. For the all-you-can-eat meal, a Instagram review says it's "worth every bite." Elsewhere, many folks have positive feedback about Kan, with some really showing just how good this place is. One Reddit commenter wrote, "I'm not a huge sushi or sashimi eater, but I enjoyed everything there for an AYCE." We think that speaks volumes.
kan-sushi.com
1910 Ala Moana Blvd STE 2, Honolulu, HI 96815
(808) 796-5944
8. Sushi%AYCE in Seattle, Washington
Everyone is talking about this one, especially if you're a Seattle local. When it comes to you-can-eat meal sushi buffets in Washington state, you have to make your way to Sushi%AYCE. This spot was created from the simple goal to serve fresh, made-to-order sushi quickly and well. The chefs took on the idea of a buffet-style you-can-eat meal but made the eating experience more casual, so diners can enjoy each bite and dish right when they're crafted. The chefs here want you to enjoy the dishes you love, but have the option to try something new, too. Here, you don't have to worry about whether you're eating cheap sushi.
Does the food match the meaning? Absolutely. Local foodie influencers have highlighted this spot in interviews, while one Instagram reel mentions that, "The rolls are low-key irresistible," but if you want to save a few bucks, "stick with the sashimi and nigiri." For pricing, you're looking at a mid-level option. Lunch is only $25.95, while the all-day premium will run you $35.95. Not bad for what you get!
sushiayceus.com
660 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 485-7027
9. Aikan Sushi in California (multiple locations)
Back to California, we're taking a look at another coastal gem. This time, it's Aikan Sushi, with locations in Artesia, Pasadena, North Ridge, Long Beach, and Burbank. There's clearly demand for this brand, and it shows. While some California spots can be a little too high-end, Aikan was created to be a casual and comfortable sushi experience without forgoing high-quality food.
Beachcomber writer Jonathan Pekar's first impression says it all, writing, "All you can eat? When the sushi is this fantastic? Are they crazy?" They aren't, but their pricing and menu seem to be. Depending on time of day and menu option (regular or premium), you'll spend anywhere from $35.99 to $54.99. It seems there's an option for every budget, which is especially nice in Cali.
This spot is all the rage online, too. Some influencers clearly enjoy every bite, while one TikToker focuses on the fish, and how it's "always fresh and top tier," along with the elevated plating. The reviews capture the range of the vibes. From what everyone's saying, the Aikan brand really got the you-can-eat meal sushi experience right.
www.aikanpayce.com
Multiple locations
10. Sushi Neko in Las Vegas, Nevada
Sushi Neko in Las Vegas comes with stylish decor and a lot of local buzz, which is why a second Nevada spot made the cut. Part of the Dragon Factory group, you know the decor and the food is going to slap. But even though the room is stylish and you're in Vegas, the prices won't break the bank at this Chinatown favorite. Lunch is just under $27, and the all-day fee is around $35.
Let's Eat Vegas, on YouTube, says Neko is "worth the hype." He suggests the Chef Makes a Roll, the Bam Bam Roll, and the seared lemon nigiri. Others agree, praising the quality of the fish, especially with the nigiri, and the broad and creative menu.
While this spot is great for lunch and dinner, this is Vegas, and that means midnight snacking. A reviewer on TikTok says this is one of his "go-to sushi spots" and to order the gambit. No matter the time of day or favorite sushi type, you can get your fill at Sushi Neko.
dragonfactories.com/sushi-neko-1
5115 W Spring Mountain Rd # 117, Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 247-4241