10 Best All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Buffets Across America

While the history of sushi isn't super clear, it's most likely that this food type we know and love today was an adaptation from an ancient practice of packing fish in salted rice to cure it and keep it from spoiling. No matter how sushi came to be, a lot of folks can agree that they're thankful for the innovation and evolution of the dish. This gratitude runs so deep that today you can find an array of all-you-can-eat (or AYCE) sushi buffets across the world that showcase a variety of fish, cuts, and roll types. With sushi on the brain, we made it our mission to find the 10 best all-you-can-eat sushi buffets in the U.S. so you don't have to.

There's a camp that believes sushi is the food you should avoid at the buffet. While some modern sushi buffets are just that — the traditional walk-up-and-serve-yourself experience — the majority of these all-you-can-eat "buffets" work a little differently. To ensure a fresh bite every time, you'll order what you want as you go, typically using a paper tally system on your table.

We looked to the press, along with social media, to find the buzz. For this list, Reddit, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and beyond all approve. Let's explore the top AYCE sushi buffets across the U.S. that will allow you to indulge at your own pace and enjoy the entire menu for a great price.