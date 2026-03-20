9 Trader Joe's Frozen Dim Sum Items, Ranked From Worst To Best

Dim sum is more than just a meal — it's an experience. Typically served at brunch time, this Cantonese tradition is a leisurely meal of shared plates of small bites and copious amounts of tea. From dumplings to rolls to pastries, and from spicy to sweet to sour, dim sum diners can enjoy a vast and varied assortment of dishes ordered and eaten at a casual tempo. It's tough to beat the lively atmosphere of a dim sum dining hall on a weekend morning, with carts of food rolling from table to table and filling the air with mouth-watering aromas. If you can't make it out to one of these dining destinations, and you find yourself in a dim sum mood, look no further than the frozen section at your local Trader Joe's.

Dumplings are quite possibly my favorite category of food, and as I was shopping at Trader Joe's recently, I noted all of the different frozen varieties the store offers. It seemed to be an endless amount: soup dumplings, wontons, shu mai, you name it. Then I saw spring rolls and a few types of bao, and thought to myself, "This is an entire dim sum feast waiting to happen." Having only tried a few of these items in the past, I decided that someone needed to taste them all — and that person was me. Here are nine of Trader Joe's frozen dim sum items, ranked from worst to best.