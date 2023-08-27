18 Best Dim Sum Dishes You Need To Order

There are few dining experiences that are as fulfilling, and as varied, as having dim sum. Dim sum is southern Chinese in origin, with a lot of the dishes coming from the Guangdong region, and its distinctive dining style being developed over many years. The format of dim sum, a meal consisting of several different small plates accompanied by tea, started as a way to feed travelers moving along the Silk Road. It was in the 19th century, however, that dim sum started to become a more formal dining experience, gaining a foothold in Hong Kong. Gradually, dim sum restaurants started to spread throughout the world, and more and more people fell in love with the style, and all of the dishes at its core.

Dim sum is an enduringly popular style of eating. It is relaxed and communal. Like tapas, it's also a great way to sample a range of different dishes and flavors in one go. Dim sum is traditionally served from carts that are wheeled around the dining area, with tables picking up baskets and plates as they go past. Nowadays, dim sum experiences can be a little more similar to ordering in a regular restaurant. Whatever way you're grabbing your dishes, you're going to want to order well, making sure that you've got the widest variety of flavors, and not missing the best ones — that's where we come in.