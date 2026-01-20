I Tried And Ranked 8 Store-Bought Frozen Egg Rolls Worst To Best

Biting into a perfectly crispy egg roll is one of life's great pleasures. There's something about that delicious combination of veggie and meat filling in a sturdy wrap (which is technically the difference between a spring roll and an egg roll, FYI) that can be hard to top. For many diners (including myself), seeing these fried, handheld bites on a menu is all I need to include them in my order. In a perfect world, this experience would be just as easy to recreate at home as it is in a restaurant — or indistinguishable from something that just arrived as a delivery order. But with the freezer section filled with so many options, which are the least likely to disappoint you?

As a restaurant owner and an egg roll enthusiast living in New York City, I have spent two decades getting to know this comforting fried appetizer during walks through Chinatown and while scouting out the best new takeout places. To test out how well they fared when coming from the freezer section, I identified some of the top brands you can typically buy at stores across the U.S. and gave them a whirl. While they certainly weren't all winners, I was pleasantly surprised by how well some turned out during my endeavor. Here are the store-bought frozen egg rolls I'd buy again — and which ones won't be making it into my cart a second time.