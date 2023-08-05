What Are Scallion Pancakes And What Are They Made Of?

When thinking of what to eat for breakfast, plates of pancakes, sausage links, and bowls of cereal may appear in your head. While this may be the average American breakfast, the meal varies across regions.

In China, breakfast traditionally consists of congee, noodles, and crêpes. Although a street food, scallion pancakes, also known as cong you bing, are sometimes eaten for breakfast. Scallion pancakes are flaky, crispy pancakes made with four simple ingredients: flour, water, oil, and scallions or green onions. A dim sum staple, the pancakes can act as a canvas for incorporating your favorite ingredients. But at its core, scallion pancakes are savory and light pancakes that can be eaten any time of the day.

Making scallion pancakes from scratch requires a little time and patience. Make the dough by combining flour and salt in a mixing bowl. Then add hot water to the mixture and stir. Next, knead the dough until it becomes smooth. Roll it into a ball and let it rest for 30 minutes. After, divide the dough into four pieces, roll each flat, and brush oil on top. Then, add scallions to the dough, roll it up again, and flatten it. Finally, cook the pancake on a skillet for 2-3 minutes on each side.