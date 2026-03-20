The Question Aldi Employees Wish You Would Stop Asking

Aldi is a popular grocery store thanks to its affordable prices, but often, with popularity comes challenges. Eager shoppers pick up all the inventory of a certain item, and it's natural to wonder if there are more in the back. But, knowing how the store works, Aldi employees really wish you wouldn't.

One employee confirmed on Reddit that "99% of the time there is literally nothing back there." They went on to explain that the few backstocked items that may exist are only because there was too much to put all of it on the floor at once, which Aldi does whenever possible.

And if you're thinking of asking when a product will come back in stock, think again: Although Aldi restocks products several times a week, employees typically don't know what exactly will be on a truck until they unload it. "Occasionally our store manager will know something in advance, but not every item," the user added. Whatever does come in is transferred to the sales floor as soon as possible, so what you see in the Aldi aisles is most often all of what you get.