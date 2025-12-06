10 Things Aldi Employees Wish You Would Stop Doing

Aldi's employees are the lifeblood of its business. The people who take delivery of the items, stock the shelves, and ring up your goods at the cash register are the folks who keep the supermarket ticking along: Without them, shopping there would be a very different experience. However, it's way too easy to take their presence for granted. Like any other supermarket, the work that Aldi employees are doing behind the scenes is making your shopping experience as smooth and stress-free as possible. It's therefore hugely frustrating for them when customers do certain things again and again — things that make their lives way harder than they need to be.

That's why we thought it was time to put things right. There are a lot of things you probably don't know about how Aldi employees work, from the reason why they sit down at the register to the logic behind the cart next to them as they scan. We're going to break down why these protocols are in place and why the things you may be doing — like bagging at the register or taking that cart away — get in the way of their work, as well as all the other annoying things customers do.