7 Gourmet Foods You May Find At HomeGoods

With both groceries and gas getting more expensive lately, shopping on a budget is arguably more important than it's been in years. As a discount department store, HomeGoods might seem on its face like a collection of stuff nobody else wanted. But there are gems hidden within, and shoppers have found some surprisingly high-quality groceries at low prices.

Discount department stores are often a popular place to get unusual snacks. And HomeGoods typically has a treasure trove of them, including silky-smooth European chocolates, prized for a cleaner taste than American-made chocolate. But there's also plenty for a full meal.

Every store's inventory varies, but anyone who's been to a HomeGoods before has probably seen a large collection of pasta, which is not a section to sleep on, nor are the jarred pasta sauces. Or, keeping the effort to a minimum, a variety of rare and high-quality instant noodles, dressable with an assortment of gourmet kitchen oils, hot sauces, and fancy seasonings. Some, none, or all of these may be at your local HomeGoods at any given time; there's only one way to find out.