Are David Chang's Momofuku Instant Noodles Fried Or Dried?

For a long time, you could only get a taste of David Chang's famous noodles by dining at Momofuku Noodle Bar, the celebrity chef's restaurant, which is considered one of the best ramen spots in NYC. The first location opened back in 2004 and its success has led to the opening of many other restaurants since then. However, it wasn't until 2021 that Chang launched a retail version of his restaurant's noodles, allowing fans to enjoy them at home. (He recommends cooking them in cheese water, in case you're interested).

These noodles, branded simply as Momofuku Noodles, are a lot like many other instant noodles in that they take only four minutes to cook and they come conveniently with a seasoning packet. However, what sets them apart is that they are dried, not fried. Instant noodles are typically made through a process that involves cooking and drying followed by frying. After this process, the noodles are packaged and consumers can prepare them simply by adding hot water. Momofuku noodles, on the other hand, achieve similar results but without any frying.