How Lumpy Mashed Potatoes Allegedly Inspired A Jimi Hendrix Song
Every artist needs inspiration, and it can come in the form of some of our favorite foods. Ray Charles references Dooky Chase's restaurant in the lyrics of "Early in the Morning." The icon was motivated by the eatery's famous red beans and rice and decided to immortalize them in song. But he isn't alone when it comes to finding a food muse to spark creativity. The one and only Jimi Hendrix was also inspired, but by a forkful of some lumpy mashed potatoes whipped up by his then girlfriend, Kathy Mary Etchingham.
Etchingham revealed to the BBC that Hendrix's song, "The Wind Cries Mary," was born after a food fight between her and the guitarist. She said, "He comes along and tastes them with a fork and says they're all lumpy." Words and dishes were hurled, feelings were hurt, and this caused Etchingham to seek solace with a friend while Hendrix poured his heart out into the words of this hit song. The piece was meant to be an apology with the words, "a broom is drearily sweeping up the broken pieces of yesterday's life," being a reference to Hendrix cleaning up after their heated disagreement.
Choose potatoes wisely
To be fair to Jimi Hendrix's girlfriend, making creamy mashed potatoes is not always easy, and she clearly didn't know that, sometimes, all you need is ice water to make fluffy mashed potatoes free of lumps and bumps. Soaking peeled potatoes in ice water helps remove some of that starchiness that makes potatoes gummy, and that can lead to those disagreements over less-than-silky smooth mashed potatoes.
Additionally, you want to start with the right kind of potato. Some tubers are starchier than others; that's why a Yukon Gold is always a good go-to. Its taste and texture can help an inexperienced cook mash to perfection. A potato ricer is also an essential kitchen tool if you make this dish frequently. It helps break down potatoes into the smallest pieces without over-processing them.
What happens if you do everything right and your mashed potatoes are a far cry from fluffy clouds? The good news is that there is a fix. After all, no one wants their significant other to be writing "I'm sorry" songs or shedding teardrops on a guitar when it comes to this side dish. If you find yourself in this predicament, find a meshed strainer. It will allow you to push mashed potatoes through while leaving behind those unwanted lumps.