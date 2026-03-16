To be fair to Jimi Hendrix's girlfriend, making creamy mashed potatoes is not always easy, and she clearly didn't know that, sometimes, all you need is ice water to make fluffy mashed potatoes free of lumps and bumps. Soaking peeled potatoes in ice water helps remove some of that starchiness that makes potatoes gummy, and that can lead to those disagreements over less-than-silky smooth mashed potatoes.

Additionally, you want to start with the right kind of potato. Some tubers are starchier than others; that's why a Yukon Gold is always a good go-to. Its taste and texture can help an inexperienced cook mash to perfection. A potato ricer is also an essential kitchen tool if you make this dish frequently. It helps break down potatoes into the smallest pieces without over-processing them.

What happens if you do everything right and your mashed potatoes are a far cry from fluffy clouds? The good news is that there is a fix. After all, no one wants their significant other to be writing "I'm sorry" songs or shedding teardrops on a guitar when it comes to this side dish. If you find yourself in this predicament, find a meshed strainer. It will allow you to push mashed potatoes through while leaving behind those unwanted lumps.