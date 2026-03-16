The Texas Roadhouse Rookie Mistake To Avoid At The Table

For an affordable steak dinner, many hungry diners look to Texas Roadhouse. Its large menu can be a bit overwhelming for newcomers, especially the selection of different cuts. But before even getting to the menu, there's one rookie mistake to avoid at this and many other restaurants: Don't fill up on bread.

Steadfast fans of this chain know that Texas Roadhouse doesn't just serve an unremarkable sliced mini loaf. Each table gets free servings of ultra-soft, freshly baked rolls with a delightfully sweet honey cinnamon butter. Even if they don't wind up being your favorite, you'll see on the first bite why people like them so much.

It's unusually hard to avoid filling up on bread here, because these rolls are among the best dishes at Texas Roadhouse overall. But tasty as they are, too many will have you missing out on other great plates like the New York Strip. Besides, you can always take a few home for free or buy them by the dozen to-go, so be sure to leave room for the rest of the menu.