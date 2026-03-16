The Texas Roadhouse Rookie Mistake To Avoid At The Table
For an affordable steak dinner, many hungry diners look to Texas Roadhouse. Its large menu can be a bit overwhelming for newcomers, especially the selection of different cuts. But before even getting to the menu, there's one rookie mistake to avoid at this and many other restaurants: Don't fill up on bread.
Steadfast fans of this chain know that Texas Roadhouse doesn't just serve an unremarkable sliced mini loaf. Each table gets free servings of ultra-soft, freshly baked rolls with a delightfully sweet honey cinnamon butter. Even if they don't wind up being your favorite, you'll see on the first bite why people like them so much.
It's unusually hard to avoid filling up on bread here, because these rolls are among the best dishes at Texas Roadhouse overall. But tasty as they are, too many will have you missing out on other great plates like the New York Strip. Besides, you can always take a few home for free or buy them by the dozen to-go, so be sure to leave room for the rest of the menu.
Why are the rolls at Texas Roadhouse so good?
Not filling up on these delicious rolls is one of the most important things for diners to know about Texas Roadhouse. It's helpful that servers will only bring a set number of them to the table at a time, even though they are unlimited. But what is it about these bread rolls that makes them so good?
The secret that makes Texas Roadhouse rolls so memorably good is that the baking mixture containing your typical eggs, yeast, and flour also contains sugar. Predictably, this makes the bread sweeter and moister than one might expect from mass-produced free restaurant bread. Combined with honey cinnamon butter, it's an indulgent treat.
There's another reason the bread is so good, and it's even more straightforward. Texas Roadhouse bakes its rolls fresh in-house, according to the company, every five minutes. Regardless of the proven recipe, it's hard to beat the appeal of freshly baked bread. And with the chain serving thousands of rolls per day, it's entirely believable that the kitchen cranks out a new batch that frequently.