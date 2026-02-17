Is Costco's 4-Pound Gourmet Steak Box Worth The Price?

A good steak can make any meal feel elegant, but with beef prices nearing record heights, hearty and more desirable cuts are more expensive than ever. Costco offers an appealing butcher's box of high-quality steaks, which, given the store's reputation, should be a good deal. But is it actually?

Rastelli's Angus Steak Box is available at Costco for $139.99, which gets you two each of the following hand-cut steaks: a 5-ounce filet mignon, 6-ounce sirloin, 10-ounce New York strip, and 10-ounce boneless ribeye. Rastelli's also sells the same steaks separately, except for the filets mignon, which are 1 ounce bigger than those in the Costco box, and the sirloins, which come in a pack of four instead of two.

Surprisingly, building your own box on Rastelli's website comes out to $20 less than Costco's price. Even though Rastelli's $19.99 shipping charge for orders under $200 makes these two carts practically the same subtotal, you're still getting 20% more filet and two whole sirloins free compared to the Costco version. So, even though Costco's 4-pound gourmet steak box arguably isn't worth the price, is there a reason to pay so much for Rastelli's meat?