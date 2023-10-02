How To Potentially Save The Flavor Of Overcooked Meat

Cooking meat is one of America's favorite culinary pastimes. It's eaten more per capita than any other nation on the planet. Whether you're grilling it, pan-searing it, or just cooking it in the oven, it's rare to find an American dinner that doesn't involve some sort of meat unless you're in a vegetarian or vegan home. But sometimes, despite your best efforts, your meat gets overcooked. Maybe it's fully burnt, or maybe it's just dried out, but one thing's for sure: you have to throw it out now and order some pizza (unless it's chicken thighs, which weirdly taste better overcooked).

Or do you? It turns out, there are actually several ways to potentially save overcooked meat. Sure, if it's a full-on briquette there's not going to be anything you can do, but if your steak is well done, it might still be salvageable. This isn't just "cut off the burnt bits," either (although that's a good start); you can also grind it up, use sauces to mask the taste, simmer it in liquid to rehydrate it, or use potatoes. Seriously, potatoes are an option.