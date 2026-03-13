This Must-Have Costco Kitchen Item Keeps Oil Splatter At Bay

Cleaning the stove without using cleaning hacks at the end of the day has to be one of the most annoying kitchen tasks there is. That said, if you take some clever preventative measures you can significantly reduce the amount of greasy oil splatters and spills that mar your stovetop and burners, making your job much easier. For instance, Costco stocks a set of silicone splatter guards that are brilliantly designed to keep those oily spits and spatters at bay. Better yet, they have foldable handles!

Priced at $34.99, Costco's splatter guards are made by MIU and come in a set containing two different sizes. The smallest option covers pans with an 8-10 inch radius while the bigger one covers skillets and pots with a 10-12 inch radius. This means you can use them on hefty Dutch ovens when deep frying chicken as well as petite skillets when searing a piece of fish or steak.

The main body of these guards is made with stainless steel mesh, which stops grease and oil from splattering out. However, unlike a regular pan lid made of glass, the mesh design permits steam to escape (if the steam doesn't have an exit point, the food inside the skillet steams and softens instead of developing a crispy exterior). The splatter guard also has a silicone rim, which clings to the edges of pans, preventing them from slipping or falling off. Other spatter guards lack this protective edge and safety measure, making Costco's version a cut above the rest.