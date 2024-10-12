The Award-Winning Trader Joe's Snack That's Been A Mainstay Since The '90s

Trader Joe's is famous for a lot of good things: Free stickers, adorable mini tote bags, and a fabulous variety of fall items, to name a few. But it is also known for regularly discontinuing products and, in doing so, breaking the hearts of niche product superfans. While this means it always has space for a steady stream of new items, it can be devastating when your favorite item disappears from the shelves. So if you don't want to commit to something that won't commit to you, try making your new fav Trader Joe's snack its Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets — they've been around since 1992, and their decades-long prominence as a fan favorite makes it likely they'll stick around for another 30 years.

The concept of the peanut butter pretzel is a bite-sized masterpiece of juxtaposition, from crunchy to creamy and sweet to salty. Trader Joe's certainly isn't the only one to offer these — in fact, shoppers were up in arms when Coscto temporarily removed its peanut butter pretzels from shelves in the fall of 2023. But in addition to their award-winning flavor, Trader Joe's pretzel bites come in at only $2.49 a bag — making them a temptingly cheap pantry staple perfect for kids lunchboxes, an afternoon snack, and more.