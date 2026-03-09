Why Plastic Coffee Makers Aren't Worth Buying In 2026 (And What To Buy Instead)

Home coffee machines are often made of varying amounts of plastic. But with the presence of plastics come concerns about microplastics — microscopic pieces of plastic thought to be linked to a wide range of health concerns. Unfortunately, they're everywhere; a reverse osmosis filter can remove microplastics from tap water, but you'd have to look at your coffee machine too.

Microplastics fall off plastic components as a natural consequence of everyday use, worsening as the plastic wears down from use. This can happen anywhere plastic touches water or coffee, including the water tank, internal tubing, gaskets, the brewing chamber, drip spout, and, if applicable, coffee pods. Microplastic contamination increases from components exposed to heat and pressure.

Unfortunately, nearly all commercially available electric coffee makers incorporate plastic or rubber at some point in the brewing process, from the cheapest drip machines to a top-of-the-line espresso station. A few boutique companies claim to sell electric coffee makers with a 100% plastic-free brewing process, but without spending high-end money for a fundamentally simple machine, look to traditional methods like pour-overs, moka pots, and French presses.