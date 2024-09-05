Alton Brown's Favorite Way To Make Coffee Is An Exact Science

According to Alton Brown's Food Network bio, the cookbook author and celebrity chef's hobbies include rejecting smartphone updates, housebreaking one of his dogs, and brewing coffee. He demonstrates the last one on his Instagram page, using the hashtag #bathrobegourmet to walk viewers through the precise method he follows to brew coffee.

Brown has coffee brewing down to a science. In fact, in the series of reels he shared on Instagram, he resembles a mad scientist who has traded his lab coat for a bathrobe and is ready to crack the code on brewing the perfect cup. Coffee beans are carefully weighed, water is kept at a precise temperature, and nothing is left to chance. Alton Brown takes coffee brewing very seriously.

There's a lot of method to Brown's madness. Coffee lovers will agree that if you're going to make the best coffee, you must follow the necessary steps in a specific way. Everything from the water to grinding should be given proper consideration. Knowing the ideal water-to-coffee ratio for your perfect morning mug is also vital.